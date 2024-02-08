Whataburger's Highly Anticipated Las Vegas Location Opens In Time For Big Game Weekend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Two-story restaurant on The Las Vegas Strip to be co-located with Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whataburger is excited to announce the opening of a new landmark location on the iconic Las Vegas Strip, just in time for fans to enjoy the Big Game over a juicy burger. Ready to serve guests with "Goodness 24/7," the Whataburger at 3752 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

will mark the brand's westernmost location to date, and entry to its 15th state.



Continue Reading

Whataburger's Las Vegas Location on The Strip Opens in Time for Big Game Weekend

Whataburger Las Vegas

Post this

Situated adjoining the Waldorf Astoria, and in partnership with franchisee Panda Restaurant Group, the two-story restaurant will be co-located with Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse. Whataburger Las Vegas will offer the brand's legendary Whataburgers, Breakfast On A Bun, Dr Pepper Shakes and even a special Vegas Whataburger! The highly anticipated location will be open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner from an expansive menu designed to fuel the non-stop energy of the Las Vegas Strip.



Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse in Las Vegas will bring massive NY-style slices, 14 unique signature pies, fresh, never-frozen chicken wings, stromboli, cocktails and last but not least, 120 beers on draft, with a focus on craft offerings.

"As the city that never sleeps, and a brand that is open 24/7, it only made sense to bring a Whataburger to the Strip. Whether you're craving a double-meat Whataburger with jalapenos or a savory Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, Whataburger has your back with breakfast, lunch and dinner," said Whataburger President and CEO, Ed Nelson. "We're excited for both locals and visitors to sink their teeth into a fresh new option and find ways to customize their Whataburgers 'just the way they like it.'"

"We are proud to be partnering with such a beloved restaurant brand, Whataburger, marrying our shared commitment to best-in-class operations and delicious, quality menu offerings. Our entire team is grateful to serve the Las Vegas community by providing new jobs and supporting local organizations," said Brandon Strickland, Director of Operation for Panda Restaurant Group.

Whataburger and Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse collectively will employ over 300 local workers.

About Whataburger

Whataburger serves up Goodness 24/7. Our original recipes are made to order, just like you like it, and we pride ourselves on extraordinary hospitality and meaningful connections in our communities. That's what's led fans to Whataburger since Harmon Dobson served our first customer in 1950. Headquartered in San Antonio, we've stayed close to our roots while building sales of more than $3 billion annually across our 15-state

footprint

and more than 1,000 restaurants. Even with our exceptional menu, we know that people make the difference at Whataburger. That's why we're among QSR Magazine's Best Brands to Work For in 2023 and consistently win culture excellence awards, including Top Workplaces 2023. Want to become part of our orange spirit? Apply to become a Family Member (what we call our employees) at

whataburger/careers . Just hungry for a great meal? Download our app on

ios

or

android

to order ahead. Shop Whataburger branded merchandise and selected sauces including our famous Fancy and Spicy Ketchup at

WhataStore

and find Whataburger original-recipe products in

grocery stores . See our

press kit

for a list of locations, fun facts, milestones and other company information.

Whataburger Las Vegas: Eric Gladstone [email protected] (323) 806-2660

Whataburger HQ: [email protected]



SOURCE Whataburger Inc