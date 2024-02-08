7-Eleven Debuts New Valentine's Day Sweets & Treats For A Sugar-Coated Celebration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Indulge in new, crave-worthy Seven Select® goodies and $1 candy deals at 7-Eleven®, Speedway® & Stripes® stores

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Satisfy your sweet tooth with 7-Eleven, Inc. this Valentine's Day and, for a limited time, enjoy new irresistible treats including:

Seven Select Peach Heart GummisTM: Show your love with the delightfully tangy Peach Heart Gummis for $2.99.

Seven Select Chocolate Flavored Heart PretzelsTM: A perfect combo of sweet and savory, try the 7-Select Chocolate Flavored Heart Pretzels for $2.99.

Seven Select Dessert Sliced CakesTM: 7-Eleven's new private label cake slices are now available in two delicious flavors: Rainbow and Marshmallow Cookie Dough.

Oatmeal Chocolate Chunk BIG Cookie: Indulge in the new, bake-in-store Oatmeal Chocolate Chunk BIG Cookie made with Hershey's Milk Chocolate mini Kisses, available for two for $3. BOGO Candy for $1: Buy one king-size or share size candy and get one for $1 with fan favorite brands like Reese's, Kit Kat, M&Ms, Snickers and more.

"At 7-Eleven, we want to make each day a little bit sweeter for our customers," said Nikki Boyers, Vice President of Private Brands at 7-Eleven, Inc. "Whether you prefer sweet, salty or sour – our stores have something for every love language this Valentine's Day."

Customers can have their sweet treats delivered directly to their door via the

7NOW®

Delivery app. The service is accessible throughout the U.S. with the provision of real time tracking to let customers know their order status. The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the

App Store

or

Google Play , or by visiting

7Rewards .



