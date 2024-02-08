               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Man Group PLC : Form 8.3 - Redrow Group Plc


2/8/2024 7:16:14 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the“Code”)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Man Group PLC
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree 		Redrow plc
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:
For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 		07/02/2024
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state“N/A” 		YES / NO / N/A
If YES, specify which:

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:
10 ordinary
Interests Short positions
Number % Number %
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 8,310,481 2.51
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
1,377,287 0.42 428,946 0.13
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL: 		9,687,768 2.93 428,946 0.13

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchase/sale
Number of securities Price per unit
10 ordinary Sale 13,395 6.885
10 ordinary Sale 10,281 6.873
10 ordinary Sale 283 6.961
10 ordinary Sale 319 6.960
10 ordinary Sale 9,694 6.960
10 ordinary Sale 4,644 6.825
10 ordinary Sale 361 6.989
10 ordinary Sale 21,134 6.885
10 ordinary Sale 1,817 6.775
10 ordinary Sale 4,644 6.825
10 ordinary Sale 827 6.912
10 ordinary Sale 4,712 6.867
10 ordinary Sale 4,621 6.838
10 ordinary Sale 4,621 6.838
10 ordinary Sale 13,287 6.803
10 ordinary Sale 5,203 6.829
10 ordinary Sale 2,365 6.790
10 ordinary Sale 1,391 6.792
10 ordinary Sale 2,737 6.792
10 ordinary Sale 4,811 6.712
10 ordinary Sale 5,768 6.721
10 ordinary Sale 261 6.780
10 ordinary Sale 2,691 6.718
10 ordinary Sale 79 6.960
10 ordinary Sale 107 6.996
10 ordinary Sale 87 7.000
10 ordinary Sale 776 6.996
10 ordinary Sale 629 7.000
10 ordinary Sale 574 6.960
10 ordinary Sale 19,527 6.718
10 ordinary Sale 41,861 6.721
10 ordinary Sale 34,918 6.712
10 ordinary Sale 1,896 6.780
10 ordinary Sale 19,861 6.792
10 ordinary Sale 17,159 6.790
10 ordinary Sale 10,095 6.792
10 ordinary Sale 13,183 6.775
10 ordinary Sale 33,534 6.838
10 ordinary Sale 33,534 6.838
10 ordinary Sale 96,424 6.803
10 ordinary Sale 37,766 6.829
10 ordinary Sale 34,196 6.867
10 ordinary Sale 6,000 6.912
10 ordinary Sale 33,700 6.825
10 ordinary Sale 2,056 6.961
10 ordinary Sale 2,617 6.989
10 ordinary Sale 70,350 6.960
10 ordinary Sale 2,316 6.960
10 ordinary Sale 33,699 6.825
10 ordinary Sale 74,617 6.873
10 ordinary Sale 97,215 6.885
10 ordinary Sale 153,374 6.885
10 ordinary Sale 135,986 6.873
10 ordinary Sale 61,418 6.825
10 ordinary Sale 4,222 6.960
10 ordinary Sale 4,773 6.989
10 ordinary Sale 128,211 6.960
10 ordinary Sale 3,747 6.961
10 ordinary Sale 73,967 6.940
10 ordinary Sale 177,171 6.885
10 ordinary Sale 279,518 6.885
10 ordinary Sale 149,695 7.000
10 ordinary Sale 18,400 6.792
10 ordinary Sale 31,274 6.790
10 ordinary Sale 36,199 6.792
10 ordinary Sale 76,293 6.721
10 ordinary Sale 3,458 6.780
10 ordinary Sale 49,828 7.000
10 ordinary Sale 63,640 6.712
10 ordinary Sale 1,048 6.960
10 ordinary Sale 35,590 6.718
10 ordinary Sale 80,774 6.707
10 ordinary Sale 1,417 6.996
10 ordinary Sale 1,147 7.000
10 ordinary Sale 47,472 6.690
10 ordinary Sale 94,944 6.664
10 ordinary Sale 56,899 6.676
10 ordinary Sale 5,567 6.660
10 ordinary Sale 24,027 6.775
10 ordinary Sale 61,115 6.838
10 ordinary Sale 61,115 6.838
10 ordinary Sale 90,905 6.838
10 ordinary Sale 68,829 6.829
10 ordinary Sale 175,730 6.803
10 ordinary Sale 61,418 6.825
10 ordinary Sale 299,389 6.870
10 ordinary Sale 10,935 6.912
10 ordinary Sale 62,322 6.867
10 ordinary Sale 887 6.961
10 ordinary Sale 30,354 6.960
10 ordinary Sale 1,130 6.989
10 ordinary Sale 32,195 6.873
10 ordinary Sale 14,541 6.825
10 ordinary Sale 999 6.960
10 ordinary Sale 66,177 6.885
10 ordinary Sale 41,946 6.885
10 ordinary Sale 36,118 6.940
10 ordinary Sale 14,541 6.825
10 ordinary Sale 2,589 6.912
10 ordinary Sale 14,755 6.867
10 ordinary Sale 146,192 6.870
10 ordinary Sale 14,469 6.838
10 ordinary Sale 14,469 6.838
10 ordinary Sale 44,389 6.838
10 ordinary Sale 16,296 6.829
10 ordinary Sale 41,605 6.803
10 ordinary Sale 5,688 6.775
10 ordinary Sale 73,096 7.000
10 ordinary Sale 4,356 6.792
10 ordinary Sale 7,404 6.790
10 ordinary Sale 8,570 6.792
10 ordinary Sale 46,361 6.664
10 ordinary Sale 335 6.996
10 ordinary Sale 272 7.000
10 ordinary Sale 39,441 6.707
10 ordinary Sale 248 6.960
10 ordinary Sale 8,426 6.718
10 ordinary Sale 24,331 7.000
10 ordinary Sale 819 6.780
10 ordinary Sale 18,063 6.721
10 ordinary Sale 15,067 6.712
10 ordinary Sale 23,180 6.690
10 ordinary Sale 27,783 6.676
10 ordinary Sale 2,719 6.660

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description
e.g. CFD 		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position 		Number of reference securities Price per unit
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Closing a short position 1,025 6.875
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a short position 82,667 6.883
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 7,294 7.000
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 2,122 6.790
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 1,248 6.792
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 77 7.000
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 4,626 6.664
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 3,936 6.707
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 71 6.960
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 2,414 6.718
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 95 6.996
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 5,177 6.721
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 2,427 7.000
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 4,318 6.712
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 234 6.780
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 2,456 6.792
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 2,772 6.676
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 271 6.660
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 2,312 6.690
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 4,229 6.867
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 14,591 6.870
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 741 6.912
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 11,925 6.803
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 4,670 6.829
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 4,429 6.838
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 4,147 6.838
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 4,147 6.838
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 4,167 6.825
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 1,630 6.775
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 12,023 6.885
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 3,605 6.940
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 18,969 6.885
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 254 6.961
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 8,700 6.960
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 323 6.989
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 286 6.960
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 4,167 6.825
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 9,228 6.873
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 22 6.790
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 13 6.792
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 85 7.000
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 26 6.792
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 46 6.712
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 2 6.780
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 55 6.721
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 28 7.000
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 25 6.718
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 1 6.996
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 54 6.664
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 46 6.707
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 27 6.690
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 3 6.660
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 32 6.676
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 7 6.912
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 171 6.870
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 45 6.867
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 49 6.829
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 127 6.803
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 52 6.838
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 44 6.838
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 44 6.838
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 44 6.825
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 17 6.775
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 129 6.885
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 43 6.940
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 203 6.885
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 3 6.960
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 99 6.873
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 44 6.825
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 92 6.960
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 3 6.989
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 2 6.961
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 6,290 6.690
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 7,538 6.676
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 738 6.660
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 5,793 6.790
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 3,409 6.792
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 19,830 7.000
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 642 6.780
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 6,705 6.792
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 10,700 6.707
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 214 7.000
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 12,578 6.664
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 195 6.960
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 263 6.996
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 6,594 6.718
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 14,132 6.721
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 6,602 7.000
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 11,788 6.712
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 11,377 6.825
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 39,657 6.870
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 11,544 6.867
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 2,027 6.912
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 12,751 6.829
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 32,550 6.803
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 11,321 6.838
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 11,321 6.838
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 12,042 6.838
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 4,451 6.775
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 32,817 6.885
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 51,773 6.885
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 9,797 6.940
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 25,188 6.873
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 695 6.961
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 23,750 6.960
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 11,377 6.825
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 885 6.989
10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 783 6.960

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type
e.g. American, European etc. 		Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description
e.g. call option 		Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion 		Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state“none”

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state“none”

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO


Date of disclosure: 08/02/2024
Contact name: Abdi Musse
Telephone number: +442071443164

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at


