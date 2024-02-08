Man Group PLC : Form 8.3 - Redrow Group Plc

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the“Code”) 1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Man Group PLC (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Redrow plc (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 07/02/2024 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state“N/A” YES / NO / N/A

If YES, specify which:

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

10 ordinary Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 8,310,481 2.51 (2) Cash-settled derivatives:

1,377,287 0.42 428,946 0.13 (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL: 9,687,768 2.93 428,946 0.13

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchase/sale

Number of securities Price per unit 10 ordinary Sale 13,395 6.885 10 ordinary Sale 10,281 6.873 10 ordinary Sale 283 6.961 10 ordinary Sale 319 6.960 10 ordinary Sale 9,694 6.960 10 ordinary Sale 4,644 6.825 10 ordinary Sale 361 6.989 10 ordinary Sale 21,134 6.885 10 ordinary Sale 1,817 6.775 10 ordinary Sale 4,644 6.825 10 ordinary Sale 827 6.912 10 ordinary Sale 4,712 6.867 10 ordinary Sale 4,621 6.838 10 ordinary Sale 4,621 6.838 10 ordinary Sale 13,287 6.803 10 ordinary Sale 5,203 6.829 10 ordinary Sale 2,365 6.790 10 ordinary Sale 1,391 6.792 10 ordinary Sale 2,737 6.792 10 ordinary Sale 4,811 6.712 10 ordinary Sale 5,768 6.721 10 ordinary Sale 261 6.780 10 ordinary Sale 2,691 6.718 10 ordinary Sale 79 6.960 10 ordinary Sale 107 6.996 10 ordinary Sale 87 7.000 10 ordinary Sale 776 6.996 10 ordinary Sale 629 7.000 10 ordinary Sale 574 6.960 10 ordinary Sale 19,527 6.718 10 ordinary Sale 41,861 6.721 10 ordinary Sale 34,918 6.712 10 ordinary Sale 1,896 6.780 10 ordinary Sale 19,861 6.792 10 ordinary Sale 17,159 6.790 10 ordinary Sale 10,095 6.792 10 ordinary Sale 13,183 6.775 10 ordinary Sale 33,534 6.838 10 ordinary Sale 33,534 6.838 10 ordinary Sale 96,424 6.803 10 ordinary Sale 37,766 6.829 10 ordinary Sale 34,196 6.867 10 ordinary Sale 6,000 6.912 10 ordinary Sale 33,700 6.825 10 ordinary Sale 2,056 6.961 10 ordinary Sale 2,617 6.989 10 ordinary Sale 70,350 6.960 10 ordinary Sale 2,316 6.960 10 ordinary Sale 33,699 6.825 10 ordinary Sale 74,617 6.873 10 ordinary Sale 97,215 6.885 10 ordinary Sale 153,374 6.885 10 ordinary Sale 135,986 6.873 10 ordinary Sale 61,418 6.825 10 ordinary Sale 4,222 6.960 10 ordinary Sale 4,773 6.989 10 ordinary Sale 128,211 6.960 10 ordinary Sale 3,747 6.961 10 ordinary Sale 73,967 6.940 10 ordinary Sale 177,171 6.885 10 ordinary Sale 279,518 6.885 10 ordinary Sale 149,695 7.000 10 ordinary Sale 18,400 6.792 10 ordinary Sale 31,274 6.790 10 ordinary Sale 36,199 6.792 10 ordinary Sale 76,293 6.721 10 ordinary Sale 3,458 6.780 10 ordinary Sale 49,828 7.000 10 ordinary Sale 63,640 6.712 10 ordinary Sale 1,048 6.960 10 ordinary Sale 35,590 6.718 10 ordinary Sale 80,774 6.707 10 ordinary Sale 1,417 6.996 10 ordinary Sale 1,147 7.000 10 ordinary Sale 47,472 6.690 10 ordinary Sale 94,944 6.664 10 ordinary Sale 56,899 6.676 10 ordinary Sale 5,567 6.660 10 ordinary Sale 24,027 6.775 10 ordinary Sale 61,115 6.838 10 ordinary Sale 61,115 6.838 10 ordinary Sale 90,905 6.838 10 ordinary Sale 68,829 6.829 10 ordinary Sale 175,730 6.803 10 ordinary Sale 61,418 6.825 10 ordinary Sale 299,389 6.870 10 ordinary Sale 10,935 6.912 10 ordinary Sale 62,322 6.867 10 ordinary Sale 887 6.961 10 ordinary Sale 30,354 6.960 10 ordinary Sale 1,130 6.989 10 ordinary Sale 32,195 6.873 10 ordinary Sale 14,541 6.825 10 ordinary Sale 999 6.960 10 ordinary Sale 66,177 6.885 10 ordinary Sale 41,946 6.885 10 ordinary Sale 36,118 6.940 10 ordinary Sale 14,541 6.825 10 ordinary Sale 2,589 6.912 10 ordinary Sale 14,755 6.867 10 ordinary Sale 146,192 6.870 10 ordinary Sale 14,469 6.838 10 ordinary Sale 14,469 6.838 10 ordinary Sale 44,389 6.838 10 ordinary Sale 16,296 6.829 10 ordinary Sale 41,605 6.803 10 ordinary Sale 5,688 6.775 10 ordinary Sale 73,096 7.000 10 ordinary Sale 4,356 6.792 10 ordinary Sale 7,404 6.790 10 ordinary Sale 8,570 6.792 10 ordinary Sale 46,361 6.664 10 ordinary Sale 335 6.996 10 ordinary Sale 272 7.000 10 ordinary Sale 39,441 6.707 10 ordinary Sale 248 6.960 10 ordinary Sale 8,426 6.718 10 ordinary Sale 24,331 7.000 10 ordinary Sale 819 6.780 10 ordinary Sale 18,063 6.721 10 ordinary Sale 15,067 6.712 10 ordinary Sale 23,180 6.690 10 ordinary Sale 27,783 6.676 10 ordinary Sale 2,719 6.660

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. CFD Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Closing a short position 1,025 6.875 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a short position 82,667 6.883 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 7,294 7.000 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 2,122 6.790 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 1,248 6.792 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 77 7.000 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 4,626 6.664 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 3,936 6.707 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 71 6.960 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 2,414 6.718 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 95 6.996 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 5,177 6.721 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 2,427 7.000 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 4,318 6.712 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 234 6.780 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 2,456 6.792 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 2,772 6.676 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 271 6.660 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 2,312 6.690 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 4,229 6.867 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 14,591 6.870 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 741 6.912 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 11,925 6.803 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 4,670 6.829 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 4,429 6.838 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 4,147 6.838 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 4,147 6.838 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 4,167 6.825 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 1,630 6.775 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 12,023 6.885 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 3,605 6.940 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 18,969 6.885 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 254 6.961 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 8,700 6.960 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 323 6.989 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 286 6.960 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 4,167 6.825 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 9,228 6.873 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 22 6.790 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 13 6.792 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 85 7.000 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 26 6.792 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 46 6.712 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 2 6.780 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 55 6.721 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 28 7.000 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 25 6.718 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 1 6.996 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 54 6.664 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 46 6.707 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 27 6.690 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 3 6.660 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 32 6.676 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 7 6.912 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 171 6.870 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 45 6.867 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 49 6.829 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 127 6.803 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 52 6.838 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 44 6.838 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 44 6.838 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 44 6.825 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 17 6.775 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 129 6.885 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 43 6.940 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 203 6.885 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 3 6.960 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 99 6.873 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 44 6.825 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 92 6.960 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 3 6.989 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 2 6.961 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 6,290 6.690 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 7,538 6.676 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 738 6.660 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 5,793 6.790 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 3,409 6.792 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 19,830 7.000 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 642 6.780 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 6,705 6.792 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 10,700 6.707 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 214 7.000 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 12,578 6.664 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 195 6.960 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 263 6.996 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 6,594 6.718 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 14,132 6.721 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 6,602 7.000 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 11,788 6.712 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 11,377 6.825 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 39,657 6.870 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 11,544 6.867 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 2,027 6.912 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 12,751 6.829 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 32,550 6.803 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 11,321 6.838 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 11,321 6.838 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 12,042 6.838 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 4,451 6.775 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 32,817 6.885 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 51,773 6.885 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 9,797 6.940 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 25,188 6.873 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 695 6.961 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 23,750 6.960 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 11,377 6.825 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 885 6.989 10 ordinary Equity Swaps Reducing a long position 783 6.960

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type

e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state“none”

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state“none”

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO





Date of disclosure: 08/02/2024 Contact name: Abdi Musse Telephone number: +442071443164

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at