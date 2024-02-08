Power Of Influence Awards: LEGENDS BALL Is Ready To Honor Major Celebrities During Super Bowl Week 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tim Brown, 9X Pro Bowler, NFL Hall of Famer, Heisman Trophy Winner

Honorees include: Tim Brown, Sherice Brown, Davante Adams, Patrick Sapp, Kimberly Brown, Christina Hovestadt, Danisha Rolle, Amadeus and Flavor Flav

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Power of Influence Awards: LEGENDS BALL, is an annual awards dinner and celebration that recognizes the career achievements and philanthropic efforts of those in music, sports, film, entertainment, and politics. Since 2017, this awards show has been held during Super Bowl week at the hosting city to honor those that have made a major impact in our community. Founder and Executive Producer of the show Jerry B. was inspired to give back to influential leaders making a positive impact in our society, and this awards show has been a major success since its inception. Past honorees include Rick Ross, Kevin Hart, T.I., Ray Lewis, Angela Simmons, Fat Joe, Antonio Tarver, Jermaine Dupri, J.R. Reid, Master P., and many more.On Thursday, February 8th, 2024, in partnership with the NAACP, The Power of Influence Awards will be honoring:.Tim Brown: Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders, 9X Pro Bowl Wide Receiver, NFL Hall of Famer and Heisman Trophy Award Winner.Sherice Brown: Philanthropist And Founding Member: Off The Field NFL Wives Association.Davante Adams: Las Vegas Raiders, 6X Pro Bowl Wide Receiver, 3X First Team All Pro and 2X Touchdown Leader.Patrick Sapp: Brian Dawkins Award Winner, Former NFL Arizona Cardinal, Philanthropist and Owner/COO: Universal Therapeutic Services.Kimberly Brown: Will Receive The 'Legends Award' on behalf of her Father legendary running back and Hall of Famer, Jim Brown.Christina Hovestadt: A Seat At The Table For Women in Sports and Senior Community Relations Manager.Danisha Rolle: Women of The NFL, Event Producer and Publisher.Amadeus: Multi-Platinum, Award-Winning Producer and Philanthropist.Flavor Flav: Multi-Platinum Rapper and Founding Member of the Legendary Rap Group, Public EnemyIn addition, as we just celebrated 50 years of Hip-Hop, this awards show will be honoring the life and legacy of Hip-Hop legends Tupac Shakur, Shock G. and Eazy E. This year's awards show will be held at Infierno , an upscale venue near the Las Vegas strip, with many celebrity guests already confirmed to attend. With live performances by Tati Baby, Saura, SVND, and DJ Ice Mike on the turntables, this awards show is going to be electric!A special thank you to our sponsors: 21 Smooches Cosmetics, Ride Play TV and Soul Foo Young that have made this event possible.Fans that wish to attend this event can purchase tickets directly on Eventbrite . Come out for a great night witnessing history and honoring many influential leaders making a major impact to transform our society. Check out footage from our past events.2024 Power of Influence Awards: LEGENDS BALL (Las Vegas)Date: 2/8/2024Location: Infierno 4740 Arville Street Las Vegas, NV 89103Red Carpet: 5PM-630PMAwards Presentation: 7-9PMWe look forward to seeing you at The 2024 Power of Influence: LEGENDS BALL in Las Vegas!For All Talent RSVP, Media Requests/Inquiries, Please Contact:

Dr. Jacqueline Yvette

Poise The Firm

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Other