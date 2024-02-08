Author And AOD Counselor Jean Manthei Releases New Book, Psychological And Emotional Currency

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Manthei's latest book offers readers a practical guide to developing vital skills such as coping mechanisms, self-confidence, and emotional resilience.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jean Manthei, MA., LPC, CAS, an author and expert in the field of cognitive behavioral therapy, is thrilled to announce the release of her groundbreaking new book, Psychological and Emotional Currency. Manthei, who specializes in phototherapy, has dedicated her career to helping individuals overcome addiction and other psychological challenges.

In Psychological and Emotional Currency, Manthei explores the profound concept that psychological and emotional assets are a unique form of currency, distinct from financial wealth yet equally essential for overcoming life's hurdles. This book transcends the bounds of theoretical discussion, offering readers a practical guide to developing vital skills such as coping mechanisms, self-confidence, and emotional resilience. Utilizing innovative methods like dolls, photographs, and imaginative exercises, Manthei invites readers to engage in creative interpretations of their emotions and cognitive biases.

"Acquiring psychological and emotional currency means having the necessary tools, awareness, and resources at your disposal to effectively manage life's common emotional challenges, such as anxiety, anger, or depression," explains Manthei. "It's about building a sense of security, knowing that you can face crises or conflicts creatively and assertively, without losing your emotional balance."

Manthei's personal battle with schizophrenia and her professional experiences significantly inform the insights presented in Psychological and Emotional Currency. The book introduces the concept of creating a 'psychological and emotional savings account' that accrues interest over time, equipping readers with a rich reserve of coping strategies to gracefully handle life's obstacles.

By delving into the emotional depths of the author's subconscious, Psychological and Emotional Currency offers readers a treasure trove of emotional and psychological insights. This unique approach empowers individuals to develop their own 'walking around emotional and psychological money,' fostering a sense of acceptance, responsibility, and liberation from cognitive distortions.

"Through Psychological and Emotional Currency, I aim to inspire readers to embark on a journey of self-discovery, encouraging them to be inventive in their understanding and interpretation of emotions," says Manthei. "This book is more than just a guide; it's a roadmap to building emotional resilience and accessing a wellspring of coping skills for a more balanced, fulfilling life."

