B4B Payments US Division Appointed To Innovative Payments Association Board Of Directors

- Brian Tate, IPA President and CEOBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- B4B Payments, a global leader in electronic business payment solutions, has proudly announced that it has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Innovative Payments Association (IPA), a distinguished representative of the electronic payments sector.B4B Payments has been deploying instant and secure payment solutions to businesses and fintechs for more than 17 years in the UK and Europe. Since establishing its presence in the United States in 2021, B4B Payments has been a member of the IPA and worked diligently toward modernizing payment methods, catering to U.S. companies grappling with outdated payment infrastructures.Kieran Draper, CEO of B4B Payments' U.S. division, said the appointment underscores B4B Payments' unwavering commitment to regulatory excellence while fostering continual payment innovation."Serving on the IPA's board exemplifies our pledge to uphold regulatory standards in tandem with fostering cutting-edge payment solutions," Draper affirmed. "In a time of evolving regulatory paradigms, integrating compliance seamlessly into our operations isn't just a necessity – it's a strategic imperative that fortifies our ability to deliver unparalleled services to our partners and clients."Lori Breitzke, Head of Channel Development, will serve as B4B Payments' representative on the IPA board.IPA President and CEO Brian Tate expressed his enthusiasm for welcoming B4B Payments to the board and echoed Draper's sentiments regarding the regulatory landscape's significance."We welcome B4B Payments and Lori Breitzke to our board of directors; she will serve as a key advisor that will help us represent the ever-changing payment needs of customers and governments," said Tate. "B4B is a key voice in the payments landscape, and they will continue to play a critical role in helping shape the future of payments.”B4B Payments' proprietary technology streamlines payment processes for organizations grappling with challenges inherent in traditional payment methods, such as managing employee expenses and third-party payments.Additionally, the company collaborates with fintech entities globally, providing expedited pathways to market entry and facilitating efficient money transfers.About B4B PaymentsB4B Payments is a multi-award-winning, global financial services technology company offering an advanced transaction payments platform and APIs for emerging payments and financial services. B4B Payments is headquartered in the UK. In Europe, B4B Payments is regulated as an e-money institution (EMI) authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Bank of Lithuania and is a Mastercard® Principal Member. B4B Payments' US division (B4B Payments USA, Inc. ) is based in Boston, MA, and specializes in enabling companies to reduce costs and increase efficiency in managing corporate expenditure and global payouts. The division provides businesses with prepaid and virtual card solutions through partnerships with Metropolitan Commercial Bank and Visa® U.S.A. Inc.About Innovative Payments AssociationThe Innovative Payments Association (IPA) is the leading voice of the electronic payments sector, including prepaid products, mobile wallets, and person-to-person (P2P) technology for consumers, businesses, and governments at all levels. The IPA encourages the efficient use of electronic payments, cultivates financial inclusion through educating and empowering consumers, and represents the industry before legislative and regulatory bodies. To learn more about IPA, visit ipa or follow us on LinkedIn.

