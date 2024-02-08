Empowerment And Desire Collide In Nita Marie's The Sacred Butterfly

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Sacred Butterfly by Nita Marie is now available in print and ebook through GracePoint Publishing, Amazon, and other major retailers.

Women's Empowerment Coach, Nita Marie, Invites Women to Embrace Their Sensuality Head On With Unapologetic Empowerment in Her Latest Book

- Nita MarieCOLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Embrace a narrative of personal triumph and empowerment with“The Sacred Butterfly : How I Unveiled My Authentic Self Through Faith and Sex” by Nita Marie . This book Is more than just a candid look into Nita's personal journey to re-awakening her sexuality and love for her body; it's an experiential guide inviting all women to celebrate their authentic selves.In this deeply personal exploration, Nita Marie shares every chapter of her transformation from a conservative Christian woman, too shy to advocate for herself in her marriage and her business, to the confident owner of five successful businesses and becoming a multi-millionaire. Having lived years in a marriage devoid of intimacy and lacking fulfilment in multiple areas of her life, Nita Marie used this as a catalyst to embark on a remarkable journey into confidence and authenticity – a journey she openly shares through the pages of“The Sacred Butterfly”.“The Sacred Butterfly” is available through GracePoint Publishing's online bookstore or through Amazon and other major book retailers. Nita Marie will dedicate a portion of the sales of“The Sacred Butterfly” to her foundation, Dog Heaven LLC., a nonprofit that cares for rescue animals who would have otherwise been euthanized.“The Sacred Butterfly” is a guide for all women:“to the woman who wants to build more confidence and authenticity, to the everyday woman who wants to reconnect to her sexuality and body, to the aspiring adult model who wants to learn how to become more confident in her sexuality and to the current adult model who wants to become a more holistic person and business owner,” states Nita Marie. This book is inclusive to women of all backgrounds and serves as an invitation to disrupt gender norms and to break free from the confinements of societal expectations.Beyond being an accomplished author, Nita Marie is a self-proclaimed Sacred Butterfly who runs a successful women's empowerment coaching program that aims to rekindle body confidence, self-love, and sexuality in every woman. Her journey from personal and financial struggle to becoming the woman she is today is not just a story – it's a revolutionary testament to the innate power that comes from reclaiming one's narrative and aligning with your sexuality. A power she wants every woman to feel and harness in their own endeavors.Read through each chapter of Nita Marie's transformation into the Sacred Butterfly that she is today and follow along through the practical exercises and worksheets that bring her reader into a deep reflection of their psyche to uncover their true desires.“The Sacred Butterfly” serves as a companion on any woman's path to self-discovery, a toolkit for awakening their inner goddess, and a guide to exploring the depths of their own authenticity.Nita Marie is available for podcasts and speaking opportunities to share her story and offer female empowerment through self-love and embracing the sacred feminine within.“The Sacred Butterfly" is published by Peak Press, an imprint of GracePoint Publishing, the premier publishing house for leaders, teachers, and creatives.

