Vijilan Security To Exhibit At ITEXPO Florida 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vijilan to Showcase Advanced Managed Extended Detection & Response Solutions Powered by Crowdstrike at the 2024 Communications and Digital Transformation Event

AVENTURA, FLA., UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vijilan announced today that it will be showcasing its SIEM/SOC as a service sales tool at ITEXPO , held February 13-15, 2024 at the Broward County Convention Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. ITEXPO is the communications and digital transformation event where influential buyers gather to make their purchase decisions. Meet Vijilan at ITEXPO at booth 677 to learn more about Vijilan 's strategy for effectively demonstrating the value of cyber monitoring to SMBs.For more than 20 years, executives, technology buyers, sellers, resellers and manufacturers from companies of all sizes and industries assemble at ITEXPO to forge new business partnerships, collaborate and learn together and from one another. Dozens of conferences sessions, keynotes and panels will be focused on helping attendees move their businesses forward.“As we enter our tenth year in business, it is very rewarding to see the long-term relationships we have built with managed security providers continue to grow and thrive,” said Kevin Nejad, the CEO of Vijilan.“ITEXPO is a great venue for engaging with prospective MSP partners and enterprise clients. We are looking forward to the event.”Vijilan provides 24/7 cyber monitoring and remediation services for MSPs and enterprises. Its solutions include cloud-based Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and 24/7 Security Operations Centers (SOC) for clients in sectors such as finance, healthcare, education, legal and manufacturing. At ITEXPO, Vijilan will be showcasing their new Managed Extended Detection and Response (mXDR) solution powered by CrowdStrike Falcon EDR/XDR and Falcon LogScale.Make sure to check out their booth to learn more.Registration for ITEXPO is now open. For the latest ITEXPO news, updates and information follow the event on Twitter at @ITEXPO.About Vijilan:Vijilan was founded in 2014 as a U.S. based company specializing in cybersecurity monitoring solutions for MSPs and enterprises. Vijilan is headquartered in Aventura, Florida, home of their cutting-edge Security Operations Center. The company works through the MSP channel, as well as directly with enterprise clients. Vijilan provides a world-class security monitoring service that surpasses expectations at the best possible price point. Vijilan's market-leading cloud based SIEM and SOC, ThreatRespond, has been serving the MSP and MSSP communities and their clients in Finance, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing, Government, and legal services since 2014. To learn more please visit .About TMCThrough our news and solutions-focused editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising, TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights for making informed technology purchase decisions and successfully navigating markets.In turn, leading technology vendors rely on TMC, TMCnet and our family of sites and events for exceptional branding, thought leadership, and lead generation opportunities.Our live events, including the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, offer unparalleled visibility and sales prospects for all participants. With our customized lead generation programs, including a turnkey webinar program, we consistently deliver a steady stream of leads that translate into sales opportunities and database growth.In addition, display advertising on respected news sites and newsletters generates millions of impressions, bolstering brand reputations.TMC offers a comprehensive 360-degree marketing solution, with services such as event and road show management, as well as expertly crafted content creation including blogs, press releases, articles, and marketing collateral. These efforts contribute to SEO, branding, and overall marketing success.To discover more about how TMC can assist you in achieving your marketing goals through our events and online advertising, please visit . Stay connected with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter by following @tmcnet.Media and Analyst Contact:Michelle ConnollySenior Marketing Manager203.852.6800 ext.170...

Vanessa Orellana

Vijilan Security

+1 954-354-9988

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn