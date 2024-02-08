India Diethylene Glycol (DEG) Market Share, Growth, Industry Outlook, Forecast, Report Till 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ India Diethylene Glycol (DEG) Market Report by Application (Antifreeze and Coolant, Solvents, Humectants, Polyester Resins and Plasticisers, Emulsifiers and Lubricants, and Others), End Use Industry (Agrochemical, Automotive, Cosmetic and Personal Care, Paints and Coatings, Oil and Gas, Textiles, Plastics Industry, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 ” Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market. India diethylene glycol (DEG) market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of XX% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of India Diethylene Glycol (DEG) Industry:

Increasing Demand from End Use Industries:

Diethylene glycol is a versatile chemical compound with numerous applications across various industries, including textiles, plastics, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. The growing demand for products in these sectors directly impacts the demand for DEG. In the textile industry, DEG is widely used as a solvent in dyeing processes and as a softening agent for fabrics. The expansion of the textile industry in India, driven by both domestic consumption and international demand, has significantly boosted the demand for DEG. Similarly, in the plastics industry, DEG serves as a plasticizer, improving the flexibility and durability of plastic products. With the increasing emphasis on manufacturing and infrastructure development in India, the demand for plastic products is on the rise, further driving the demand for DEG. Moreover, DEG finds application as a solvent in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries, where it is used in formulations for medications, creams, and lotions. The growth of these industries, coupled with changing consumer preferences and increasing disposable incomes, is fueling the demand for DEG in India.

Expansion of Manufacturing Facilities and Investments:

The initiatives of the Government of India to promote manufacturing under schemes like“Make in India” have led to the establishment of new manufacturing facilities and the expansion of existing ones across various sectors. This industrial growth has created a rise in the demand for chemicals like DEG, which are essential raw materials in manufacturing processes. Additionally, foreign investments in the chemical sector of India have been increasing, with many multinational companies setting up production units and joint ventures in the country. These investments contribute to the expansion of manufacturing capacities and also facilitate technology transfer and the adoption of best practices, further driving the demand for DEG in India.

Significant Technological Advancements and Product Innovation:

Technological advancements play a crucial role in enhancing the production efficiency and quality of DEG. Manufacturers are continually investing in research and development to improve production processes, reduce costs, and develop innovative applications for DEG. For instance, advancements in catalytic processes and purification techniques have led to higher yields and improved purity levels of DEG, making it more attractive for various applications. Furthermore, product innovation, such as the development of bio-based DEG derived from renewable sources, is gaining traction due to environmental concerns and sustainability goals. These technological advancements and product innovations drive the growth of the DEG market and also open up new opportunities for market players to cater to evolving consumer needs and preferences in India.

India Diethylene Glycol (DEG) Market Report Segmentation:



By Application:



Antifreeze and Coolant

Solvents

Humectants

Polyester Resins and Plasticisers

Emulsifiers and Lubricants Others

Based on the application, the market has been divided into antifreeze and coolant, solvents, humectants, polyester resins and plasticisers, emulsifiers and lubricants, and others.

By End Use Industry:



Agrochemical

Automotive

Cosmetic and Personal Care

Paints and Coatings

Oil and Gas

Textiles

Plastics Industry Others

On the basis of the end use industry, the market has been divided into agrochemical, automotive, cosmetic and personal care, paints and coatings, oil and gas, textiles, plastics industry, and others.

Regional Insights:



North India

West and Central India

South India East and Northeast India

Region-wise, the market has been classified into North India, West and Central India, South India, and East and Northeast India.

India Diethylene Glycol (DEG) Market Trends:

India is witnessing rapid urbanization, with a significant portion of the population migrating from rural to urban areas in search of better employment opportunities and improved living standards. Urbanization is associated with increased consumption of products such as textiles, plastics, and personal care items, all of which utilize DEG in their manufacturing processes. The shift toward urban living also leads to higher demand for construction materials, where DEG serves as a key component in producing adhesives, coatings, and sealants used in the construction industry. As urbanization continues to accelerate, particularly in tier 1 and tier 2 cities, the demand for DEG is expected to grow proportionally, driven by the need for associated consumer goods and infrastructure development. Additionally, government policies and regulations play a significant role in shaping the DEG market landscape in India. Regulatory frameworks related to environmental protection, product safety, and industrial standards influence the production, distribution, and use of DEG and its derivatives. Compliance with these regulations often necessitates investments in technology upgrades, process optimization, and product testing, which can impact the overall market dynamics.

