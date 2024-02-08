Gift Packaging Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Gift Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 “,The global gift packaging market size reached US$ 22.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 28.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during 2023-2028.

Gift packaging comprises ribbons, bows, boxes, containers, sacks, and bags. It is widely available in different materials, such as paper and paperboards, plastics, glasses, and metals, and sizes, shapes, colors, patterns, textures, and styles. It is cost-effective and enhances the appearance and provides uniqueness to gifts while protecting them from any kind of damage and friction. Besides this, gift packaging offers an element of surprise to the gift and makes the receiver feel special. As a result, it is utilized in birthday, farewell, anniversary, festive, and business party presents across the globe.





For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gift-packaging-market/requestsample

Gift Packaging Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the rising demand for green-paper gift packaging, as it is easy to produce, available in printed designs, and has a high recycling rate, represents one of the primary factors strengthening the market growth. Besides this, the growing corporate gifting culture among companies to build strong and positive relationships between companies and clients is offering a positive market outlook. Apart from this, the wide availability of gift packaging through various distribution channels, such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty, convenience, and online stores, across the globe is offering a lucrative growth opportunity to industry investors. Furthermore, key players are introducing a new wrapping system with the advanced paper stretch wrap that is an alternative to plastic stretch film.



Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:



Ribbons

Wrapping Papers

Containers

Boxes Others

Breakup by Material:



Paper and Paperboards

Plastic

Glass Others

Breakup by Packaging:



Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging Tertiary Packaging

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



DS Smith plc

Ebro Color GmbH

Hallmark Cards Inc.

IG Design Group plc

International Packaging Corporation

Karl Knauer KG

Mondi plc

POL-MAK

Smurfit Kappa Group plc Yama Ribbon & Bows Co. Ltd.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: --

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 |United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163