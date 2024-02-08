Refrigerant Market Trends, Size, Share, Analysis, 2024-2032 | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Refrigerant Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032, ” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global refrigerant market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.



How Big is the Global Refrigerant Market:



The global refrigerant market size reached US$ 20.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 39.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during 2024-2032.



Factors Affecting the Growth of the Refrigerant Industry:

Environmental Regulations and Policies:

The global refrigerant market is significantly influenced by environmental regulations and policies aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating climate change. The shift from traditional refrigerants, which have high Global Warming Potential (GWP), to more eco-friendly alternatives, is driving market dynamics. International agreements mandate the phasing out of ozone-depleting substances, prompting increased investment and research in developing low-GWP refrigerants. This regulatory landscape encourages innovation in the field and shapes the demand for specific types of refrigerants, influencing both production and consumption patterns globally.



Continuous Technological Advancements:

The refrigerant market is also driven by technological advancements in refrigeration and air conditioning systems. Innovations in this sector focus on enhancing energy efficiency and reducing environmental impact. The development of advanced refrigeration technologies, such as magnetic refrigeration, and the use of natural refrigerants such as ammonia, carbon dioxide, and hydrocarbons, is reshaping market trends. These technologies are more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly, meeting the growing demand for sustainable solutions. As these new technologies become more cost-effective and widely accepted, they are impacting the market, both in terms of the variety of available refrigerants and overall market growth.



Growth in Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Sector:

The expansion of the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) sector is a crucial factor driving the refrigerant market. Rapid urbanization, rising global temperatures, and increasing disposable incomes in emerging economies are leading to a rise in demand for air conditioning and refrigeration systems. This growth is witnessed in residential and commercial buildings and in industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and automotive, where climate control is essential. The escalating demand for HVAC systems translates into a higher need for refrigerants, propelling the market growth.



Global Refrigerant Market Trends:

The increasing preference for natural refrigerants due to their lower environmental impact is favoring the market. As sustainability becomes a core focus for industries, there's a shift towards refrigerants like ammonia, CO2, and hydrocarbons. Additionally, the market is experiencing a rise in demand for low-GWP, HFO (hydrofluoroolefin) based refrigerants, which offer a balance between efficiency and environmental safety.



Another trend is the integration of IoT and advanced monitoring systems in refrigeration units, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing leakage risks. These market trends collectively reflect a growing emphasis on sustainability, efficiency, and technological innovation in the refrigerant industry.



By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top Key Players Operating in the Global Refrigerant Industry are Given Below:





Honeywell International Inc.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Arkema S.A.

Dongyue Group Limited

The Chemours Company

Orbia Advance Corporation S.A.B. de CV

Sinochem Group Co. Ltd.

Air Liquide S.A.

AGC Group

Linde Group

SRF Limited Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited



Refrigerant Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:



Fluorocarbon

Inorganic

Hydrocarbon Others



Fluorocarbon represents the largest segment due to its widespread use in air conditioning and refrigeration systems, attributed to its high efficiency, non-flammability, and relatively low toxicity.



Breakup by Application:



Commercial

Industrial

Domestic Others



On the basis of application, the market has been divided into commercial, industrial, domestic, and others.



Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



Asia Pacific is the largest market, primarily because of the rapid industrialization, urbanization, and the increasing demand for HVAC systems in populous countries such as China and India, coupled with growing awareness about advanced and efficient refrigeration technologies.



Key highlights of the Report:





Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook ( 2024-2032 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Strategic Recommendations

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



