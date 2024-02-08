Acetylene Gas Market Analysis, Overview, Top Key Players, Forecast And Research Report 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group latest report titled“ Acetylene Gas Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on

acetylene gas market overview . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global acetylene gas market size reached

US$ 5.9 Billion in 2022 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach

US$ 6.9 Billion by 2028 , exhibiting a

growth rate (CAGR) of 3%

during 2023-2028.