Azerbaijan's Election Process Held Openly And Transparently - Uzbek Representative

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Uzbekistan's
parliamentary observation mission held a press conference on the
preliminary results of the extraordinary presidential election in
Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Addressing the event, Odiljon Iminov, chairman of the Senate
Committee of the Parliament (Oliy Majlis) of the Republic of
Uzbekistan, said that the observation of the election process was
useful for them.
He mentioned that the observation mission monitored the election
process at polling stations set up in the cities of Shusha and
Khankendi.
"The electoral process at these polling stations started on
time, the ballot boxes were sealed. We saw young people who came to
vote for the first time. They were voting for their future. The
polling stations were also equipped with webcams.
Media representatives were provided with conditions to cover the
election process. The electoral process was open and transparent.
During our observations, we did not find any cases contrary to the
electoral legislation," he added.
The extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan took place
on February 7.
Seven candidates run in the election.
According to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of
Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in
Azerbaijan with 92.05 percent of the votes after the processing of
93.35 percent of the ballots.
Zahid Oruj received 2.19 percent of the votes, Razi Nurullayev -
0.8 percent, Fazil Mustafa - two percent, Elshad Musayev - 0.67
percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 1.76 percent, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53
percent of the votes.
According to the results of the US-based Oracle Advisory Group
and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, 93.9 percent of
voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.
The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters
voted for Ilham Aliyev.
Based on the results of the Rey Monitoring Center exit poll,
92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.
For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the
election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26
polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian
occupation.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN08022024000187011040ID1107827690
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.