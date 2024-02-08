Azerbaijan Completes Overhaul Of ASCO's Shirvan-3 Crane Vessel

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The overhaul of
crane vessel "Shirvan-3" belonging to the Caspian Sea Oil Fleet of
Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC (ASCO) has been completed,
Trend reports via
Azerbaijani Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO).
The repair was carried out at Bibieybat shipyard (also on the
balance sheet of ASCO).
The crane's lifting capacity on this vessel is 100 tons.
The engines and pumps were repaired, necessary sections in the
underwater and surface parts of the hull were replaced, etc.
"After completion of the repairs, test operations of the ship's
crane installation were carried out, which were successful. Then
the ship also passed sea trials, and after that inspection by
representatives of the Register of Classification", - the report
said.
Meanwhile, the length of the crane ship "Shirvan-3" is 98.55
meters and its width is 17 meters.
