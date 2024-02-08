IMF Forecasts Increase Of Azerbaijan's GDP Growth Rate In 2024-2032

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The International
Monetary Fund (IMF) anticipates that Azerbaijan's average annual
GDP growth will reach 2.3 percent per year between 2024 and 2028,
with further growth thereafter, Trend reports, referring to a document on the
results of IMF consultations with Azerbaijani authorities on
Article IV in the last quarter of 2023.
The IMF report projects that Azerbaijan's economy will expand at
an average annual rate of 2.4 percent from 2029 to 2030, and then
increase to 2.5 percent per year from 2031 to 2032.
Azerbaijan's GDP grew by 1.1 percent in 2023 compared to
2022.
