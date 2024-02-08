Azerbaijan To Debut Holding Khankendi-Baku Ultramarathon

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. An ultramarathon
from Khankendi city to Baku will take place for the first time in
Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Youth and Sports told Trend .
Participants of the ultramarathon, starting on February 29, will
cover a distance of 360 kilometers and reach the finish line in
Baku.
The competition, organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports
of Azerbaijan in collaboration with the Azerbaijan Athletics
Federation, will be held as part of the 'Sports Week' and the 'Year
of Solidarity for a Green World'.
The ultramarathoners will go through stages: Khankendi-Yevlakh
(83 kilometers), Yevlakh-Ujar (84 kilometers), Ujar-Hajigabul (88
kilometers), Hajigabul-Gobustan (70 kilometers), and Gobustan-Baku
(55 kilometers), arriving in Baku on March 4.
The winners of each stage will be awarded individually. And the
overall winners of the ultramarathon will receive the main
prize.
Anyone over 18 years old can take part in the race under the
slogan 'Forward with Proud'.
