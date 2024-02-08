Azerbaijan To Debut Holding Khankendi-Baku Ultramarathon

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. An ultramarathon from Khankendi city to Baku will take place for the first time in Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Youth and Sports told Trend .

Participants of the ultramarathon, starting on February 29, will cover a distance of 360 kilometers and reach the finish line in Baku.

The competition, organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan in collaboration with the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, will be held as part of the 'Sports Week' and the 'Year of Solidarity for a Green World'.

The ultramarathoners will go through stages: Khankendi-Yevlakh (83 kilometers), Yevlakh-Ujar (84 kilometers), Ujar-Hajigabul (88 kilometers), Hajigabul-Gobustan (70 kilometers), and Gobustan-Baku (55 kilometers), arriving in Baku on March 4.

The winners of each stage will be awarded individually. And the overall winners of the ultramarathon will receive the main prize.

Anyone over 18 years old can take part in the race under the slogan 'Forward with Proud'.

