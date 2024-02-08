Azerbaijan's Presidential Election Conducted With Transparency - OTS Secgen

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The Organization
of Turkic States (OTS) observation mission expresses proud in
Azerbaijan's inaugural election held in the territories liberated
from Armenian occupation, said Secretary-General of the
organization Kubanychbek Omuraliev during a briefing on the
monitoring results of Azerbaijan's extraordinary presidential
election, Trend reports.
He mentioned that the Organization of Turkic States' observation
mission was divided into groups and monitored polling in Baku,
Shusha, Khankendi, and Khojaly.
"The mission observed no violations or discontent during the
election process. All conditions were provided for voters to cast
their ballots, and polling stations were accessible to both
international and local observers. Additionally, the mission noted
that all polling stations were equipped with necessary technical
equipment. Consequently, the mission concluded that the
extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan was held openly
and transparently," he said.
The extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan took place
on February 7.
Seven candidates run in the election.
According to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of
Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in
Azerbaijan with 92.05 percent of the votes after the processing of
93.35 percent of the ballots.
Zahid Oruj received 2.19 percent of the votes, Razi Nurullayev -
0.8 percent, Fazil Mustafa - two percent, Elshad Musayev - 0.67
percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 1.76 percent, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53
percent of the votes.
According to the results of the US-based Oracle Advisory Group
and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, 93.9 percent of
voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.
The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters
voted for Ilham Aliyev.
Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring
Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.
For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the
election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26
polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian
occupation.
