Azerbaijan's Presidential Election Conducted With Transparency - OTS Secgen

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) observation mission expresses proud in Azerbaijan's inaugural election held in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, said Secretary-General of the organization Kubanychbek Omuraliev during a briefing on the monitoring results of Azerbaijan's extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.

He mentioned that the Organization of Turkic States' observation mission was divided into groups and monitored polling in Baku, Shusha, Khankendi, and Khojaly.

"The mission observed no violations or discontent during the election process. All conditions were provided for voters to cast their ballots, and polling stations were accessible to both international and local observers. Additionally, the mission noted that all polling stations were equipped with necessary technical equipment. Consequently, the mission concluded that the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan was held openly and transparently," he said.

The extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan took place on February 7.

Seven candidates run in the election.

According to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.05 percent of the votes after the processing of 93.35 percent of the ballots.

Zahid Oruj received 2.19 percent of the votes, Razi Nurullayev - 0.8 percent, Fazil Mustafa - two percent, Elshad Musayev - 0.67 percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 1.76 percent, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53 percent of the votes.

According to the results of the US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, 93.9 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.

The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26 polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian occupation.

