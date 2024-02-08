Azerbaijan Creates All Conditions For SCO Mission To Monitor Election - Secretary General

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. All necessary
conditions have been created for the Shanghai Cooperation
Organisation (SCO) mission to monitor the presidential election in
Azerbaijan, said Secretary-General of the organization Zhang Ming
during a briefing on the monitoring results of Azerbaijan's
extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.
"The mission was provided with all necessary conditions for
monitoring, indicating the openness and transparency of
Azerbaijan's election," he emphasized.
Zhang Ming mentioned that this election is of crucial importance
for the future of Azerbaijan.
"The SCO observation mission, invited by the Azerbaijani Foreign
Ministry, took place from February 4 to 8. It was a great honor for
me to participate in this historic election, alongside 20 observer
deputies from SCO countries. Azerbaijan's invitation to foreign
observers underscores its commitment to transparent election," he
added.
The extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan took place
on February 7.
Seven candidates run in the election.
According to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of
Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in
Azerbaijan with 92.05 percent of the votes after the processing of
93.35 percent of the ballots.
Zahid Oruj received 2.19 percent of the votes, Razi Nurullayev -
0.8 percent, Fazil Mustafa - two percent, Elshad Musayev - 0.67
percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 1.76 percent, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53
percent of the votes.
According to the results of the US-based Oracle Advisory Group
and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, 93.9 percent of
voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.
The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters
voted for Ilham Aliyev.
Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring
Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.
For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the
election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26
polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian
occupation.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN08022024000187011040ID1107827684
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.