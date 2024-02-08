Azerbaijan Creates All Conditions For SCO Mission To Monitor Election - Secretary General

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. All necessary conditions have been created for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) mission to monitor the presidential election in Azerbaijan, said Secretary-General of the organization Zhang Ming during a briefing on the monitoring results of Azerbaijan's extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.

"The mission was provided with all necessary conditions for monitoring, indicating the openness and transparency of Azerbaijan's election," he emphasized.

Zhang Ming mentioned that this election is of crucial importance for the future of Azerbaijan.

"The SCO observation mission, invited by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, took place from February 4 to 8. It was a great honor for me to participate in this historic election, alongside 20 observer deputies from SCO countries. Azerbaijan's invitation to foreign observers underscores its commitment to transparent election," he added.

The extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan took place on February 7.

Seven candidates run in the election.

According to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.05 percent of the votes after the processing of 93.35 percent of the ballots.

Zahid Oruj received 2.19 percent of the votes, Razi Nurullayev - 0.8 percent, Fazil Mustafa - two percent, Elshad Musayev - 0.67 percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 1.76 percent, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53 percent of the votes.

According to the results of the US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, 93.9 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.

The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26 polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian occupation.

