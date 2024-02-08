Accuracy Of Russian Airstrikes On Avdiivka Degrades Due To Ukrainian Air Defense UK Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian fighter jets near Avdiivka are forced to launch munitions at range, degrading their accuracy due to the continued threat of Ukrainian air defence.

The UK Defense Ministry said this in an intelligence update posted on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that Russia continues attacks on the southeastern outskirts of Avdiivka, with urban street-to-street battles taking place. According to intelligence, over the past two weeks, Russian troops have likely rotated in additional forces to the Avdiivka sector, increasing the pressure on Ukrainian positions around the city. Ukraine continues to conduct counterattacks to ensure the main supply route remains in use.

Over the past four weeks, about 600 guided munitions were launched against Ukrainian positions in Avdiivka from tactical aircraft. Russian sorties increased guided missile aerial munitions strikes from 30 to 50 per day on February 5, 2024, an increase of 66% over the previous two weeks. "However, Russian fighters are forced to launch munitions at range, degrading their accuracy due to the continued threat of Ukrainian air defence," the intelligence report says.

As reported by Ukrinform, 80 combat engagements took place on the front lines in Ukraine in the past day. Ukrainian forces repelled 34 enemy attacks in the Avdiivka sector.

Photo: General Staff