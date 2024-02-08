Polish Farmers Planning To Block Another Checkpoint On Border With Ukraine From Monday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Polish farmers are planning to block another checkpoint, Zosyn-Ustyluh, from Monday, February 12.

The State Customs Service of Ukraine announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"To the attention of international carriers! According to preliminary information from the Polish side, the strike of local farmers will also extend to the Zosyn-Ustyluh checkpoint on the Polish side of the border," the message reads.

On Monday, February 12, partial traffic blocking is expected.

"Thus, the passage for cars and buses will remain free, while the strikers plan to let trucks weighing up to 7.5 tonnes pass through three vehicles per hour in each direction," the State Customs Service said.

As reported by Ukrinform, Polish farmers plan to block the Yahodyn–Dorohusk checkpoint for a month starting February 9.

Photo: volynnews