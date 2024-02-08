Turkish MP: EU Trying To Smear Azerbaijan Should First Look At Itself

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
A member of the Turkish Parliament delegation, Ismail Ozdemir,
said at a press conference on the results of monitoring the
extraordinary presidential elections in Azerbaijan that the
European Union and other organisations trying to smear Azerbaijan
should first of all look at themselves from the outside, Azernews reports.
The parliamentarian emphasised that peace and security in Europe
strongly depend on Azerbaijan.
"They should show respect for the will of the Azerbaijani
people. I congratulate the Azerbaijani public. The results of these
elections have shown how right Ilham Aliyev was," Ismail Ozdemir
said.
Recall that voting took place in the presidential elections in
Azerbaijan on February 7.
The candidate from the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, Ilham
Aliyev, self-nominated candidates Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, the
candidate from the National Front Party, Razi Nurullayev, the
candidate from the Great Creation Party, Fazil Mustafa, and the
candidate from the Great Azerbaijan Party, Elshad Musayev, fought
for the post of President. United Popular Front of Azerbaijan -
Gudrat Hasanguliyev.
Besides, there are 6 million 478 thousand 623 people on the
voter list. They voted in 6,537 polling stations throughout the
country.
For Azerbaijani citizens abroad, 49 polling stations were
created in the embassies and consulates of 37 countries.
More than 90 thousand observers were registered to observe the
elections.
For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan,
elections covered the entire territory of the country, including
lands liberated from occupation. 26 polling stations were created
in the territories liberated from occupation.
