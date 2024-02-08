OTS Expresses Satisfaction With Transparency Of Presidential Elections In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The mission of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) officially recognises that the extraordinary elections in Azerbaijan were held following international standards in this field. This is stated in a statement issued by this organization, Azernews reports.

The OTS mission consisted of representatives of the organisation's secretariat. Starting on February 4, members of the mission held meetings with Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, head of the Central Election Commission Mazahir Panahov, and other foreign missions in Azerbaijan.

The focus was on the correct organisation of electoral choice. Plus, meetings with all presidential candidates were held.

Election observation was conducted in 22 polling stations in Baku, Shusha, and Khojaly.

During the observation process, no administrative or other offences were observed. Voters were fully empowered to freely exercise their right to choose.

In this regard, the OTS mission states that the elections in Azerbaijan were held in a free atmosphere and fully in line with international standards. There was no influence on the voters.

At the same time, it was noted that conditions were created for people with disabilities to express their right to choose, and in this regard, the polling stations were provided with appropriate technical devices.

Thus, the OTS recognises that the presidential elections in Azerbaijan were held in a fully transparent environment.

The statement concludes by saying that the results of these elections will strengthen peace and friendship in the Turkic world and will contribute to the further development of democracy throughout the Turkic space.