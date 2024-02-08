President Ilham Aliyev Receives Delegation Consisting Of Members Of Grand National Assembly Of Türkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
received a delegation consisting of members of the Grand National
Assembly of Türkiye led by Samil Ayrim, the head of the
Azerbaijan-Türkiye interparliamentary friendship group.
MENAFN08022024000195011045ID1107827678
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.