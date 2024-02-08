Enline Expands Presence In North America Appointing James Andrus As Vice President

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Mr. Andrus will be responsible for Enline in the US, Canada, Mexico, and Central America.

SAINT LOUIS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / Enline, a global leader in sensorless software solutions, proudly announces the establishment of a new office in Saint Louis, Missouri, United States, and the appointment of James Andrus as Vice President for North America. In this role, Mr. Andrus will spearhead Enline's operations across the US, Canada, Mexico, and Central America.

Andrus will be instrumental in positioning Enline for growth, bringing more than 35 years of extensive experience and success in leadership roles at renowned multinational companies, such as Bridge Energy (now Accenture), Gridco Systems, Echelon, ACLARA (now Hubbell), ABB/Elster (now Honeywell), and Itron.

"I am excited to join Enline at such a pivotal time. One of my greatest passions is leading high-caliber operations and go-to-market teams. As the energy industry reinvents itself for the renewable energy future, there is an incredible opportunity to offer our clients and partners new ways to scale innovation, improve productivity, and accelerate their digital transformations," said Andrus.

About Enline Energy

Enline, a dynamic global software leader, has surged to the forefront of energy asset digitalization with its revolutionary Sensorless Digital-Twin technology. This cutting-edge solution, powered by advanced analytics and AI algorithms, is rapidly reshaping the global energy asset management landscape. Since its 2019 launch, Enline's Sensorless Digital-Twin technology has consistently outperformed traditional sensor-based systems with an accuracy exceeding 95%, optimizing asset management worldwide with real-time analytics, predictive maintenance, lifecycle optimization, enhancing transmission line capacity, improving grid reliability, reducing congestion, and supporting the integration of renewable energy.

As an international company experiencing rapid growth, Enline continues to lead in innovation, ensuring its technology aligns seamlessly with regulatory standards, such as FERC 881, and meeting the evolving needs of a dynamic and fast-growing global market.

Recently securing USD 4 million in a seed funding round, led by Caixa Capital and supported by Santander and InnoEnergy, Enline is poised for global expansion fortifying its position as a world leader in sensorless software for the energy sector, focusing on optimizing infrastructure performance and sustainability for Net Zero carbon emissions.

With a robust global presence spanning Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, and now North America, Enline strategically serves markets such as power grids, energy generation, industry, mining, smart cities, and insurance. We've excelled in implementing projects and forming alliances with industry giants, solidifying our status as an innovator on five continents. Enline's growth journey involves not only acquiring new clients but also establishing offices and representations worldwide.

For more information about Enline access , or contact [email protected] / +351910622515.

SOURCE: Enline