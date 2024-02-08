Celebrating Its Fifth Anniversary, Genesis Reference Laboratories Announces Testing Upgrades

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Leading diagnostics laboratory Genesis Reference Laboratories, which recently celebrated five years in the industry, is excited to announce it has recently upgraded every testing menu. The upgrades will provide more individualized testing, which allows Genesis Reference Laboratories to offer some of the most competitive menus in the industry while allowing clients to practice responsible use of healthcare dollars.

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / Genesis Reference Laboratories, a leading diagnostics laboratory, is pleased to announce upgrades to its testing menus. With five years of experience in the industry, these improved test menus offer more individualized testing options, allowing clients to make the most of their healthcare budget. This upgrade celebrates their commitment to providing the industry with the best diagnostic services.





Genesis Reference Laboratories, which has earned a reputation for providing a local feel despite its national presence, offers exceptional testing services. These recently upgraded testing services include:



Pathogen Identification: Important for prescribing the right therapy and avoiding unnecessary treatment. Genesis Reference Labs uses PCR technology for faster results, and their menus offer personalized options with smaller targeted panels to reduce excessive testing.

Respiratory Infections: Genesis Reference Lab's menu includes 29 of the most common bacterial and viral pathogens collected via nasopharyngeal swab. Genesis Reference Labs also offers testing for pharyngitis/Strep throat with a throat swab and identification of MRSA colonization with a nasal swab.

Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs): Genesis Reference Lab's menu includes 38 pathogens responsible for the majority of UTIs and 22 pathogens causing many STIs and bacterial vaginosis (BV). Urine specimens can be tested for all available UTI pathogens and a limited number of STI/BV pathogens. Swab specimens can be tested for all the offered STI pathogens and emerging pathogens of concern, such as monkeypox and Candida auris.

Gastrointestinal Infections: Genesis Reference Lab's menu includes 22 common viruses, bacteria, and parasites capable of causing diarrhea and are submitted with a fecal swab. This includes pathogenic strains of E coli, Salmonella, Clostridium difficile, and norovirus. They also offer identification of H. pylori via fecal swab. Urine & Oral Fluid Toxicology Testing : Toxicology testing can provide objective information on adherence to prescribed therapies as well as attempts to self-medicate using non-prescribed substances. While urine testing is commonplace, using oral fluid for testing offers fewer opportunities for adulteration of the specimen and is a methodology that can meet the unique challenges of telemedicine.

The comprehensive menu of Genesis Reference Laboratories includes most of the commonly prescribed controlled substances and psychiatric medications, as well as many legal and illicit substances used or abused without a prescription. Genesis Reference Labs provides rapid turnaround times for actionable result delivery, and its services are used in various practice settings, including pain management, obstetrics and gynecology, psychiatry, and substance use disorder.

About Genesis Reference Laboratories:

Genesis Reference Laboratories is a diagnostics laboratory headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Genesis has a national presence with a local feel, and its mission is to provide superior testing and customer experience. Genesis has core values of excellence, integrity, passion, leadership, transparency, and community. Genesis Reference Laboratories, as we know it today, was founded in 2018 and has quickly become a leader in the diagnostics space. For more information, visit Genesisreferencelabs .

