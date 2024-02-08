Avensure H&S & HR Outsourcing Services On The Verge Of Launching Care Documentation & Support Service For Healthcare

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) The HR outsourcing services firm will also be intensifying investment for the growth of its team after completing a remarkable year.

MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / Avensure H&S & HR Outsourcing Services, a leading HR consultancy firm based in the UK, will soon be rolling out market-leading care documentation and support services for its clients in healthcare. This will ensure compliance with Care Quality Commission regulations and enhance the quality of care.

"Avensure clients have much to anticipate in 2024," Avensure's Managing Director Chris Garner said.

Investing In The Team's Improvement

To date, Avensure H&S & HR Outsourcing Services has invested over £1 million in its software team, nicknamed the "Avensure Genius Team." The company plans to intensify its investment in 2024 and beyond, aiming to make it the most comprehensive HR and Health & Safety Management System in the UK.

Avensure H&S & HR Outsourcing Services will continue to invest heavily in its service team, including senior HR experts and solicitors, to ensure clients consistently receive top-notch service.

"Our solicitor team expansion now enables us to offer a comprehensive immigration service to assist clients with overseas workers and related complications," Garner shared.

More Webinars To Come

Avensure H&S & HR Outsourcing Services is planning a series of HR and Health and Safety webinars this year after successfully holding a few last year.

In November 2023, Avensure H&S & HR Outsourcing Services hosted an interactive HR client training webinar focused on understanding unfair dismissals. Garner explained, "Dismissing an employee is a task every employer will face, and getting it wrong is simply not an option. Our live and interactive webinar provided pragmatic, solution-focused guidance on understanding unfair dismissal."

This year, Avensure H&S & HR Outsourcing Services intends to address changes in employment laws and other crucial topics. "We will be inviting all Avensure clients to participate and enhance their staff's skills through our informative sessions," the Managing Director stated.

2023 - A Remarkable Year

Avensure H&S & HR Outsourcing Services achieved record amounts of business last year, with sales revenue increasing by 25% compared to 2022. The company welcomed valuable additions to the sales team and successfully launched a range of new products and online software.

"All these solidified our position as the best-reviewed service provider in the UK, leading to increased business and improved conversion rates. The successful launch of our online software and app, well-received by our clients, marked a significant accomplishment," Chris Garner commented.

While admitting that continuously increasing revenue in a highly competitive marketplace remains a primary challenge, Avensure H&S & HR Outsourcing Services prides itself on staying one step ahead by consistently adding value to its products and maintaining the best-reviewed service in the UK.

