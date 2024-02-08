Canter Appoints Ken Cunningham As Technical Advisor

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2024) - Canter Resources Corp. (CSE: CRC) (OTC Pink: CNRCF) (FSE: 601) (" Canter " or the " Company ") is pleased to report that the Company has appointed Ken Cunningham as a Technical Advisor. Mr. Cunningham is based in Reno, Nevada and brings more than 45 years of experience in worldwide diversified mineral exploration, geology, and mining to Canter. Mr. Cunningham has contributed to discoveries in uranium and gold, exploration and advancement of copper deposits, and more recently, has been involved in identifying lithium targets in the western USA. He served as the President and CEO of Miranda Gold Corp. for more than a decade and has vast experience building teams, securing strategic partnerships and overseeing all aspects of exploration and mining activities for public companies.

"Ken will be a very valuable resource for us with his wide-ranging experience and industry network, especially in the state of Nevada where our flagship Columbus Lithium-Boron Project is located," stated Joness Lang, CEO and Director of Canter Resources. "Ken is a former President of the Geologic Society of Nevada and a globally respected geologist that will support our technical and corporate teams as we embark on our first phases of exploration and drilling at Columbus."

Mr. Cunningham is a Professional Geologist and has a Bachelor of Science degree in geology from Oregon State University and a Master of Science degree in geology from Texas Christian University. Mr. Cunningham will provide periodic advisory to the Company's technical group as the Company advances exploration at Columbus and evaluates additional strategic growth opportunities within the critical metals sector.

About Canter Resources Corp.

Canter Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company advancing the Columbus Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, USA, the Beaver Creek Lithium Property in Montana, USA, and the Puzzle Lake Property in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is preparing for a Phase I drill campaign at Columbus to test a highly prospective lithium-brine target and plans to leverage the Company's critical metals targeting database to generate a portfolio of high-quality projects with the aim of defining mineral resources that support the domestic clean energy supply chain in North America.

