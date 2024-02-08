Blast Kills 4 Policemen On Election Day In N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- At least four policemen lost their lives while six others received injuries in a bomb attack targeting a police vehicle deployed for security on the election day in Pakistanآ's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan.

District police chief, Rauf Qaisrani told media that at least four police officials were killed and six injured in a bomb attack on a police vehicle deployed for election security in Dera Ismail Khan district of KPK.

The police vehicle was stationed in the jurisdiction of Kalachi police station and reinforcements have been called in.

The blast was followed by indiscriminate firing by the militants. The bodies and injured were shifted to the nearest medical facility. Security forces have cordoned off the area and a search operation went underway.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack comes on the election day where KPK and Balochistan provinces have witnessed a recent hike in incidents of violence. Security has been beefed up across the country where 650,000 security personnel, including police, civil armed forces and Pakistan army, have been deployed on the ground to ensure the security of the voters. (end)

sbk













MENAFN08022024000071011013ID1107827650