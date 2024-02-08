Palestinian Presidential Adviser Commends Kuwait's Unequivocal Support To Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdulaziz Faisal

CAIRO, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait has been and continues to unequivocally support the Palestinian cause since the first seeds of the freedom struggle were planted decades ago, said a prominent Palestinian official on Thursday.

In a KUNA interview via phone, Palestinian Authority Presidential adviser Mahmoud Al-Habbash commended the Kuwaiti stance with Palestine, saying that such support was reflected in the recent 19-point pro-Palestinian report issued by the committee of Arab League permanent representatives, chaired by Kuwait.

The report was published within an economic, legal, political, and diplomatic frameworks all geared toward condemning the Zionist inhumane policies against Palestinians, he indicated.

Al-Habbash affirmed that Kuwait remained steadfast in supporting the just Palestinian cause, sparing no effort to promote it regionally and internationally.

He also commended Kuwait's strong political, economic, and humanitarian stance with the people of the Gaza Strip who are experiencing a brutal and animalistic Israeli military campaign with many crimes amounting to genocide.

Al-Habbash thanked the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) for its assistance to the people of Gaza, providing them with the necessities and supplies needed to fend off their dire situation.

The temporary committee of Arab League permanent representatives had met on January 22nd to discuss the Israeli occupation's aggression on the Gaza Strip.

The committee was chaired by Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the Arab League Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi and consisted of 10 members in addition to the Arab League Secretariat. (end)

