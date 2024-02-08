Israeli Occupation Gunfire Kills Young Man, Injures Two In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- A young Palestinian man was martyred due to injuries sustained, while two others were wounded by Israeli occupation forces' gunfire in the West Bank Thursday.

The young man, Mohammad Al-Barghouti from the town of Kafr Ain, situated north of Ramallah, succumbed to his injuries, resulting from wounds inflicted during a raid in his town two weeks ago, Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported.

Meanwhile, two Palestinian youths were struck by gunfire from Israeli occupation forces at the Deir Sharaf checkpoint, west of Nablus city.

Eyewitnesses at the scene of the shooting reported that the Israeli occupation critically injured one young man, while another was shot while passing through the checkpoint.

Israeli occupation forces claim gunfire exchange at the checkpoint, but no injuries occurred, and one member wounded the young man who carried out the operation and another young man in a vehicle. (end)

