Britain Extends Tariff-Free Trade Agreement With Ukraine Until '29

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- Britain said on Thursday that it would extend the tariff-free trade agreement with Ukraine for an additional five years until 2029.

This decision, announced in a statement by the Department of Business and Trade on Thursday, aimed to support Ukraine's ability to maintain its supply chain and export products.

Britain, being the first country to waive tax fees on its commercial activities with Ukraine in the past two years, will persist in supporting Kiev's long-term economic recovery from the war, according to the statement.

The announcement of the tariff-free trade agreement coincided with the visit of Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Economic Development and Trade, Yuliia Svyrydenko, in London. (end) mrn

MENAFN08022024000071011013ID1107827647