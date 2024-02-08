Nikkei At Fresh 34-Year High

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Japan's Nikkei led gains in Asia-Pacific markets on Thursday, hitting fresh 34-year highs, after a report suggested the country's central bank would not aggressively tighten its monetary policy.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 regained 743.36 points, or 2.1%, to 36,863.28.

Reuters reported that BOJ deputy governor Shinichi Uchida said the central bank was unlikely to raise interest rates aggressively, even after ending its negative interest rate policy.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index docked 203.82 points, or 1.3%, to 15,878.07, after shares of Alibaba fell 6.4% after it missed analysts expectations for revenue in the December quarter.

Australian markets moved higher for a third straight day.

CHINA

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 took on 21.3 points, or 0.6%, to 3,364.93, extending its winning streak to four days.

China's consumer price index for January fell 0.8% year on year, steeper than the 0.5% drop expected by economists polled by Reuters. On a month on month basis, the CPI rose 0.3%, a slower rate compared to the 0.4% expected.

In other markets

Markets in Taiwan remained shuttered for holiday.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index dished off 13.24 points or 0.4%, to 3,142.91.

In Korea, the Kospi index gained 10.74 points, or 0.4%, to 2,620.32.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 unloaded 79.85 points, or 0.7%, to 11,872.33.

In Australia, the ASX 200 picked up 23.41 points, or 0.3%, to 7,639.25.









