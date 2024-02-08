Tennis Wear Market, Forecast and Research Report by 2024 to 2032

(MENAFN- Meridian Market Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Tennis Wear Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2031.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Tennis Wear Market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.



How big is the Tennis Wear Market?



The global tennis wear market revenue was USD 2011.7 Million in 2021 and the expected revenue CAGR over the forecast period is 3.2%. The market value is expected to reach USD 3339.08 Million in 2031.



What are Tennis Wear?



Tennis wear comprises specialized clothing tailored for players engaged in the sport, offering a range of garments like shirts, shorts, skirts, dresses, and tennis shoes. These apparel items are crafted from lightweight, breathable materials, designed to ensure comfort, flexibility, and effective moisture management during intense on-court activity. Often constructed with technical fabrics featuring UV protection and ventilation properties, tennis wear prioritizes performance while also incorporating ergonomic designs and strategic seams for unrestricted movement and reduced chafing. Reflecting both style and functionality, tennis wear not only enhances player comfort and confidence but also aligns with the latest trends in sports fashion.



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Tennis Wear industry?



The tennis wear market growth is driven by various factors. The tennis wear market provides a comprehensive range of specialized attire and footwear designed specifically for tennis enthusiasts, encompassing various garments such as shirts, shorts, skirts, dresses, and tennis shoes. This sector is witnessing significant growth driven by the sport's increasing popularity and the escalating demand for premium-quality activewear. Leading brands in the Tennis Wear market offer innovative solutions characterized by advanced fabric technologies, ergonomic designs, and trendy styles, catering adeptly to the evolving preferences and performance demands of players worldwide. With a strong emphasis on both functionality and fashion, the Tennis Wear market is poised for continuous expansion and adaptation to meet the ever-changing needs of athletes and fans. Hence, all these factors contribute to tennis wear market growth.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



By Product Type:



Tennis Apparel

Tops/Shirts

Shorts

Skirts/Dresses

Pants/Leggings

Jackets/Sweatshirts

Others

Tennis Footwear

Tennis Shoes

Socks

Tennis Accessories

Tennis Bags

Caps/Hats

Wristbands/Headbands

Gloves

Others



By Gender:



Men's Tennis Wear

Women's Tennis Wear

Unisex Tennis Wear

Kids' Tennis Wear



By Distribution Channel:



Online Retail

Offline Retail

Sports Retail Stores

Specialty Stores

Department Stores

Others



Market Segmentation By Region:



North America:



United States

Canada



Latin America:



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America



Asia Pacific:



China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific



Europe:



Germany

The U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

BENELUX

NORDIC

Rest of Europe



Middle East & Africa:



Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

Egypt

Israel

Rest of MEA



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



Nike, Inc.

Adidas AG

Under Armour, Inc.

FILA Holdings Corp.

Lululemon Athletica Inc.

Lacoste S.A.

ASICS Corporation

Wilson Sporting Goods Co.

HEAD NV

Babolat VS S.A.

New Balance Athletics, Inc.

Puma SE

Yonex Co., Ltd.

Lotto Sport Italia S.p.A.

Diadora Sport S.p.A.

Others



