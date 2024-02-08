Spread The Word Excellence In Forestry Awards 2024 Are Open

(MENAFN- Pressat) This year the Royal Forestry Society Excellence in Forestry Awards are looking to cast the spotlight on exceptional woods and forestry skills and educational projects across Central and Eastern England.

Royal Forestry Society (RFS) Chief Executive Christopher Williams says:“We know there are incredible woodlands and projects across the region and are excited to hear about them.

“In this era of climate change, it has never been more important to manage our woodlands and forests well. We need to have a skilled and knowledgeable workforce to make sure our landscapes can adapt and that our children and young people understand the important part our woodlands have to play in all our futures.

“This competition will help identify those that are leading the way, and help share their knowledge and experiences more widely across the UK. It recognises woodlands and projects large and small.”

There are five categories.



The Duke of Cornwall's Award for Resilient Multi-Purpose Forestry

The Bede Howell Award for Excellence in Silviculture

Small and Farm Woodland of the Year Award

Education and Learning Award Community Woodland of the Year Award

Find details of them all here

Entries are welcome from Royal Forestry Society Members in the counties covered by our Nottingham/Lincolnshire, Midlands, East Anglia and North West Midlands Divisions and from Non Members across the region.

All entries must be received by 30 April.

Awards are sponsored by: Savills, Trees Please, Tilhill, Forestry Journal, Woodland Trust, PEFC and FSC.