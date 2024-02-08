Awards Gala To Honor Gwynne Shotwell And Dr. Laurie Leshin, And Unveil The 2024 Edison Award Winners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT MYERS, Fla., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Today the

Edison Awards

Today the Edison Awards is proud to announce its 2024 finalists, honoring excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design and innovation. In its 37th year, the annual competition is among the most prestigious accolades not only recognizing world-changing innovations, but also the brilliant minds behind them.

here

for the full list of finalists (listed alphabetically, not by ranking).

Thousands of innovations from around the world were reviewed by industry experts to identify the 147 finalists. With persistence and excellence that characterized Thomas Edison's work in mind, the products and services submitted were judged on four criteria: Concept, Value, Delivery, and Impact. Along with the Edison Awards Steering Committee, the independent judging panel is comprised of senior scientists, designers, engineers, marketers, and leading academics.

Edison Awards Announces 2024 Finalists Honoring the Best Innovators and Innovations in the World.

"Thomas Edison

once shared, 'There's a way to do it better...find it,'" said

"Thomas Edison once shared, 'There's a way to do it better...find it,'" said Frank Bonafilia, Executive Director of The Edison Awards. "Our 2024 Edison Award finalists have found and created game-changing solutions to live safer, healthier and more productive lives. On behalf of the Edison Awards Steering Committee, I am honored to present the 2024 finalists who are making the world a better place through innovation."

Gold, Silver and Bronze winners will be announced at the Edison Awards Gala

on

Thursday, April 18, 2024

in

Fort Myers, FL.

In addition to recognizing the winners,

Gwynne Shotwell

In addition to recognizing the winners, Gwynne Shotwell the President of SpaceX and Dr. Laurie Leshin Director of NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab will be in attendance to receive the 2024 Edison Achievement Award. This honor celebrates their contribution to human-centered design, the value and differentiation they create, the positive influence they have on existing, new and emerging markets and the impact they have on the world.

Launched in 2021, the Edison Awards will also be announcing its new Fellows for the

Lewis Latimer Fellowship

program, a platform designed to celebrate, connect and bring together a community of innovative Black thought leaders. The program, in honor of

Thomas Edison's

principal collaborator

Lewis Latimer, embraces a core philosophy of driving innovation with profit with purpose.

The Edison Awards are grateful for its 2024 sponsors including Black & Veatch ,

Babcock Ranch ,

Florida Power

& Light ,

City of Fort Myers , CRA , Horizon Foundation , Sabic , Cargill , U.S. Sugar , and Lee Health . For more information on the Edison Awards, please visit

. Applications for the 2025 awards will open Summer 2024.

About The Edison Awards

Established in 1987, the Edison Awards are dedicated to recognizing, honoring and fostering innovations and innovators. Named after

Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931), the annual competition honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation. Past award recipients include, Sir Jony Ive, Patrick Gelsinger,

Elon Musk, Martha Stewart and leaders of global corporations such as Coca-Cola, Genentech, General Electric, Ford, IBM and Apple. For more information, visit

.



