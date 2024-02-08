Prep Home HVAC And Plumbing Before Housing Market Shifts, Buffalo Experts Say

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Plumber Heating & Cooling, the area's most trusted service provider, urges homeowners to plan ahead to maximize opportunities as housing market heats up

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plumber Heating & Cooling , Western New York's most trusted plumbing, heating and cooling service for over 15 years, advises Buffalo area homeowners to safeguard their investment and maintain their home's value as the local and regional real estate market heats up in 2024.

Based on the area's robust job growth and other factors, Buffalo ranks #1 on Zillow's 2024 list of the hottest housing markets in the United States. With demand rising and interest rates expected to drop, experts predict the local market is likely to be more friendly to sellers in the coming year.

"The real estate and housing markets can shift quickly, and we recommend homeowners plan ahead so they're in position to take advantage of any opportunities that arise," said Joel Tucciarone, general manager of The Plumber Heating & Cooling. "Proper maintenance and preventive action ensure your property retains its value so you can respond quickly to the market. If you decide to sell, making repairs to your plumbing system or installing a new HVAC or water heater at the last minute can be inconvenient and expensive."

Tucciarone urges potential homeowners to start with simple home maintenance and suggested improvements such as:



Inspect the HVAC system: Check the outdoor unit and clear away any debris. Inspect registers and vents for proper airflow and pay attention to any unusual noises from your inside heating and cooling units. Monitor the utility bill for unexpectedly high energy costs or sudden increases.

Inspect the plumbing system: Check your home's pipes, toilets, sinks, bathtubs, showers and water heater for leaks or visible water damage. Keep an eye out for unusual or sudden increases in your water bill.

Consider cost-efficient upgrades: If any major heating, cooling or plumbing equipment is nearing the end of its expected life, consider installing a new energy efficient unit. Investing in a heat pump water heater or low-flow toilets or adding features such as a programmable thermostat not only help cut costs and environmental impact - they can enhance your home's resale value.

Consult a professional: If you identify any potential problems, schedule professional service. A trained plumbing or HVAC expert can quickly and effectively diagnose issues and recommend next steps, such as repair or replacement. Schedule preventive maintenance: Regular HVAC and plumbing maintenance plays an essential role in keeping your home in tip-top shape. Routine inspections and maintenance can catch small issues before they become major problems, help you get the most out of your existing equipment and ensure your home's systems are running as efficiently as possible.

Because extreme cold temperatures and heavy snowfall are common in the Buffalo region, Tucciarone says homeowners should take special precautions to prepare their homes for winter:



Weatherproof your HVAC: A waterproof cover protects your outdoor HVAC unit from moisture and freezing temperatures. Remove snow to prevent heavy accumulations that may damage the unit or impede performance.

Seal windows and doors: Use weatherstripping to close drafts. Heavy drapes can keep warm air in and cold air out.

Check the insulation: Make sure your home is properly insulated before the worst winter weather arrives. Upgrade aging insulation with newer high-performing, high-efficiency products.

Weatherproof the plumbing: Drain and seal any outdoor taps. Insulate pipes in exterior walls to prevent freezing. Know where the home's main water valve is located so you can turn off the supply in an emergency. Inspect the water heater: Check for leaks and monitor performance, then schedule regular maintenance.

For more information about The Plumber Heating & Cooling, call (716) 894-4382 or visit .

About The Plumber Heating & Cooling

The Plumber Heating & Cooling, Western New York's premier provider of plumbing, heating and cooling services, offers trusted and reliable service to homeowners and businesses 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The Plumber's team of trained plumbing and HVAC repair technicians has wide-ranging expertise in water heater installation, service and repair; sewer cleaning and repair; water pressure problems; water heater service; plumbing repair; and sump pump service. For more information, visit .

