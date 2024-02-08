White Castle Is Dishing Out New Super Discounts And Special Offers To Heat Up Winter Doldrums

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) All deal coupons will be available through White Castle's website, social media or Craver Nation loyalty app COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The calendar may still say it's winter but White Castle, the first fast-food hamburger chain in the U.S., is dropping tasty deals and offers like it's hot! White Castle emphasizes quality and value this February and March, from under the sea, to a freebie on our birthday and Big Game Sunday discounts. Continue Reading

White Castle is offering a Free Dessert On A Stick on its Birthday, March 10. The best way to access deals is through the free Craver Nation app from White Castle. New members receive a free Original Slider combo just for signing up! Orders placed in the app can be scheduled for pick-up at the Castle or convenient delivery to your home or work. "The winter weather can make it hard to even think about going outside to get food, but now our Cravers don't have to, as our Craver Nation app gives them fingertip access to our delicious meals and big-value deals," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "No matter if it's our filling breakfast menu, our appetizing seafood offerings, or a late-night run of Cheese Sliders, it has never been this easy to satisfy your cravings for White Castle." Below are the offers and deals scheduled for February and March. Special Offers (available with coupons on White Castle's social media and/or website)

Occasion Offer Dates Big Game

Weekend $4 off any Crave Case of 30 sliders (Online

orders use code CRAVECASE at checkout) Feb. 9 - 11 White Castle

Birthday Free Dessert On A Stick (no purchase

necessary) March 10 St. Patrick's Day

weekend Buy 2 Cheese Sliders get 2 Free (limit 2

free) March 15– 17 March Basketball $3 off any Crave Clutch of 20 Sliders (Online

orders use code SLIDERS at checkout) March 17 – April 8

Offers for Craver Nation Members (available through the White Castle app)

Order type Offer Dates Mobile $1 off any size Clam Strips (Except AZ, FL) Feb. 5 – March 31 Mobile $1 Sack of Fries with Cheesy 10 Sack

Purchase Feb. 5 – March 31 Mobile Late Night 9pm – 3am: $2 6pc Chicken

Ring Feb. 1 – 29 At Castle $1 off any size Shrimp Nibblers (Except FL,

Tempe) Feb. 5 – March 31 At Castle Breakfast 5am – 10am: BOGO Free

Breakfast Sliders Feb. 1 – 29 At Castle $1 5pc Cheese Stick with purchase of any

combo Feb. 1 – 29 At Castle Friday's Only: $5 2 Panko Fish Slider Meal

($5.50 NY/NJ/AZ/FL) Feb. 11 – March 31

White Castle is dishing out the deals. There are many great occasions upcoming and White Castle can be a part of the celebration, so be sure to take advantage of the great savings on your cravings.



About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates about 340 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide.

As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time

magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's

"Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, ImpossibleTM

Slider).

In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle received the Great Place to Work® CertificationTM in 2021, 2022 and 2023, the only fast-food restaurant to earn this distinction three years in a row, and is known for the legendary engagement of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for the business for at least 10 years. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the

Craver Nation®

loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They

can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit

whitecastle .



