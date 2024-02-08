Chapman University Installs Food Waste Digester In Dining Hall Kitchen

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for onsite organic waste management solutions, has announced the successful installation of an LFC-500 biodigester at Chapman University.

Chapman University is a distinguished private research institution in Orange, CA that accommodates approximately 10,000 students. In a strategic move to enhance environmental responsibility and conserve water, the university has integrated the LFC-500 biodigester into the Randall Dining Commons, the primary dining hall on campus.

The LFC biodigester is a machine that employs aerobic digestion to convert food waste into gray water, diverting it from landfills and reducing the generation of methane-a greenhouse gas 87 times more harmful than CO2.

The LFC biodigester weighs the amount of waste that is ingested and reports that on its color touch screen and on the LFC Cloud by the hour, day, week, month, and year. Larger LFC models can categorize this waste by type or by source. Beyond waste management, the LFC biodigester at Chapman serves as an educational tool, generating reports that highlight the environmental impact of food waste.

"The LFC biodigester is such a good tool to divert food waste from the landfill and create a teaching opportunity for students, staff, and faculty," said Jenny Kaufman, Energy Conservation and Sustainability Manager at Chapman University. "It's a good entry point for talking about food waste and preventing greenhouse gas emissions."

Since its installation less than a year ago, the LFC biodigester has saved about 87 tonne of CO2e from the atmosphere. For more information on the LFC biodigester at Chapman University, access

