Freightos Announces Board Of Directors Change

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JERUSALEM, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freightos Limited (NASDAQ: CRGO ), a leading, vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for the international freight industry, today announced that William Chin, Head of Commodities at the Singapore Exchange stepped down from the board of directors, and that Carl Vine, Co-Head of Asia-Pacific Equity Investing at M&G Investments, was appointed to the board.

Carl Vine joined the M&G Equity team in 2019 and has 27 years of investment experience. Prior to folding it into M&G, Carl co-founded Port Meadow Capital Management, a boutique investment firm, in 2014. In his earlier career, he held Managing Directorships at both SAC Capital and UBS in Hong Kong. He began his career with Prudential Portfolio Managers in London in 1997 and went on to spend considerable time living and working in the Asia Pacific region. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in Politics, Philosophy & Economics from Oxford University.

Carl brings to Freightos' board a wealth of experience and a proven track record in investing in innovative growth companies focused on disruptive technologies. Carl currently serves as a board member at Trieye, a fabless semiconductor company, and at NoTraffic, an AI-powered traffic signal platform developer.

Carl, who represents M&G Investments, the largest Freightos investor as of the latest available reports, said, "I believe strongly in Freightos' vision to digitalize the freight industry. They have an innovative platform which has already demonstrated strong network effects and industry traction, aligning perfectly with the future of global trade. Further,

Freightos' contribution to decarbonization through better capacity utilization and better carbon footprint visibility is commendable and aligns with a core mission of M&G. M&G is committed to a long term relationship with the Freightos team and I look forward to contributing my experience to support the company's journey towards sustainable, capital-efficient growth."

Zvi Schreiber, CEO of Freightos, said, "We are grateful for William Chin's contributions and welcome Carl Vine's fresh perspectives and insights, which are crucial for our journey to become the leading platform in our industry and to create long-term value for our shareholders."

