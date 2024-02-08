Aduro Clean Technologies Featured On Viewpoint With Dennis Quaid

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Ontario, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (“ Aduro ” or the“ Company ”) (CSE: ACT ) (OTCQX: ACTHF ) (FSE: 9D50 ), a Canadian technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, is excited to announce its feature in the upcoming Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid documentary series. This special segment will highlight the innovative solutions and sustainable advancements Aduro is making in the chemicals and energy sectors.



The feature on Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid offers Aduro a highly recognised platform to showcase its patented HydrochemolyticTM Technology (HCT) to a global audience. This opportunity will highlight the company's commitment to addressing some of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time, such as waste plastic pollution and the sustainable utilization of natural resources.

"Our participation in the Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid series represents a significant opportunity to demonstrate the transformative potential of our HydrochemolyticTM Technology on a prestigious and widely recognized platform," said Ofer Vicus, CEO of Aduro. "This exposure is invaluable in educating the public and industry stakeholders about the scalable, sustainable solutions we are developing for the chemical recycling of waste plastics."

The Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid series is known for its insightful exploration of innovative technologies and breakthroughs that are shaping our world. Aduro's feature will delve into the company's research and development and technology scale-up efforts, showcasing the real-world applications and benefits of HCT in creating sustainable resources from low-value feedstocks.

"The inclusion in this documentary series underscores the relevance and urgency of Aduro's work in today's environmental landscape," added Stefanie Steenhuis, Head of Brand & Marketing for Aduro. "We are proud to share our story, progress, and vision for a sustainable future with a broader audience."

The episode featuring Aduro will be distributed to 170+ stations throughout the U.S. on February 12th, 2024, for their use as interstitial programming for one full year; bringing the company's groundbreaking work to households and viewers across the U.S. Aduro additionally created a commercial segment that is scheduled to air nationally on Fox Business Network on Thursday February 22nd, 2024, during Primetime viewing hours. The commercial segment will air four times in the Top 100 U.S. markets throughout the month of February 2024. You can view the commercial on the media page of the Aduro website.

About Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid

Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid is a highly acclaimed short-form series that offers insightful discussions on a wide range of topics. Hosted by renowned actor Dennis Quaid, the program provides unique perspectives through engaging content and expert guests. Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid aims to educate, inspire, and engage viewers by exploring important subjects and showcasing industry advancements.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's HydrochemolyticTM technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

For further information, please contact:

Ofer Vicus, CEO

...

Abe Dyck, Investor Relations

...

+1 604 362 7011

Arrowhead

Thomas Renaud, Managing Director

...

+1 212 619 6889

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects, or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include adverse market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the parties. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at