Dr. Nooristani Announces The Benefits Of Dark Chocolate & Cupid's Giveaway

Los Angeles , Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Think dark chocolate, and you might envision a guilty pleasure. But pause that thought-this Valentine's season, let's reveal the story of dark chocolate, a delight that's not only for romantic gestures but also a boon to your health, according to Dr. Nooristani, MD and CEO of Balance7.

Dark Chocolate: A Treat with Heart

As we celebrate love and togetherness, let's not forget the heart-friendly and health-boosting qualities of dark chocolate. It's a thoughtful, health-conscious gift, offering joy and benefits in each bite. But let's balance it with a healthy lifestyle. This Valentine's Day, enjoy dark chocolate not just for its rich taste, but for the many ways it cares for our health – it's a gift to your heart, body, and soul.

Heart disease is no small matter. In 2021, it claimed nearly 695,000 lives in the U.S. – a sobering reminder of the importance of healthy living. Dark chocolate, surprisingly, steps into this picture. It's not a cure-all, but imagine it as a tasty sidekick in your quest for better health.





Research is buzzing about dark chocolate's heart-friendly traits. Picture this: munching on a little more chocolate each week could mean a smaller risk of heart issues. There's a sweet spot, though – around 45 grams a week. But watch out, go over 100 grams, and the sugar might tip the scales the wrong way.





Now, why dark chocolate? It's packed with cocoa solids – think 50% to 90% – which are loaded with flavanols. These aren't just fancy science words; they're the heroes boosting blood flow and potentially fending off heart disease and diabetes. But remember, dark chocolate is like that rich dessert – fantastic in moderation, but too much can pack on the pounds and saturated fats.





Heart Health and Dark Chocolate: More Than Just A Treat

Dark chocolate isn't just for satisfying sweet cravings; it's a boon for your heart. It's got a secret ingredient: epicatechin. Found in cacao, this compound is like a mini spa for your blood vessels, helping them relax, which is great for preventing heart issues and strokes. Plus, it's a boost for your heart cells' energy factories!





Regularly enjoying dark chocolate can also mean a little nudge down in blood pressure. And, it works on your cholesterol, lowering the bad and upping the good. There's more – it even battles inflammation, a sneaky trigger for heart problems.





Antioxidants: Dark Chocolate's Protective Armor

Beyond the heart, dark chocolate is like a shield against cellular damage. Antioxidants in it guard your cells against free radicals, those troublemakers that can lead to chronic diseases. These flavonoids are the unsung heroes in reducing diabetes risk and protecting your nerves and skin. But, don't forget, too much of this good thing, and you might have to deal with weight gain.





Dark Chocolate: A Tiny Molecular Wizard

Here's where it gets really interesting. Dark chocolate might even play a tune on your genes! Studies show it can tweak gene expression in blood cells, potentially benefiting your cognitive, endocrine, and cardiovascular systems. It's a peek into how our diet, particularly dark chocolate, can influence our health right down to our genes.





Not Just For Your Heart: Dark Chocolate's Other Talents

Dark chocolate isn't just a one-trick pony; it's also looking out for your bones and easing menstrual cramps. It's got minerals and flavonoids that help keep bones strong, especially for women post-menopause. And for those painful menstrual days, dark chocolate might just be the soothing friend you need, thanks to its copper and magnesium content.





The Bigger Picture: Dark Chocolate In Your Diet

Dark chocolate is more than a fleeting pleasure; it's a bundle of mood-boosting, stress-busting benefits. To get the most out of it, pick bars with at least 70% cocoa and enjoy in moderation – think one or two ounces at a time. But remember, too much can lead to extra weight.





Caffeine, Storage, and Safety: The Practical Side of Dark Chocolate

If you're sensitive to caffeine, keep an eye on your dark chocolate intake. Store it right – in a cool, dry place, not the fridge – to keep it in top shape. And a heads-up: some brands might have traces of heavy metals, so it's wise to choose those tested for lower levels.









