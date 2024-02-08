Green Thumb Industries Publishes Second Annual Social Impact Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or the“Company”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE Dispensaries , today announced the release of its 2023 Social Impact Report . Green Thumb's second annual Social Impact Report documents and highlights the meaningful progress of its“Growing for Good” program across four key pillars: Community Engagement, Inclusion & Belonging, Restorative Justice and Environmental Stewardship. The full report can be viewed at .

“Our Growing for Good social impact program is deeply embedded in Green Thumb's DNA and brought to life by our team members every day,” said Green Thumb Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler.“Our company was built on promoting well-being through cannabis while giving back to the communities we serve, and I am proud of our team's commitment to strengthening our collective impact each year.”

In 2023, Green Thumb's team of approximately 4,600 passionate individuals supported their communities by promoting a more inclusive and equitable industry, advocating for social justice and delivering positive change toward local and national initiatives. Highlights from Green Thumb's latest Social Impact Report include:



Community Engagement: Through its Round Up campaign and First Day Profits program, Green Thumb and its customers supported local nonprofit partners across the country, contributing over $800,000 to causes including housing support, cannabis reform advocacy and restorative justice.

Inclusion & Belonging: The Company fostered a more inclusive cannabis culture by hosting unconscious bias training sessions for leaders and elevating platforms of Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), reaching a digital audience of more than 300,000.

Restorative Justice: Green Thumb continued to advocate for cannabis policy reform, with an emphasis on expungement and employment efforts. In addition, the Company provided direct support to entrepreneurs impacted by the War on Drugs through equity joint venture partnerships. Environmental Stewardship : Construction completed on four new production facilities focused on maximizing energy efficiency, which resulted in 17.9 kWh of energy saved and 12,500 tons of CO2 reduced.

To continue the momentum of the Company's social impact initiatives, Green Thumb is introducing a matching component to its Round Up program in 2024. Round Up presents patients and customers at RISE Dispensaries with the opportunity to round their purchases up to the nearest dollar in support of a partner nonprofit organization. To expand the generous contributions of its customers, Good Green , the Company's cannabis brand that aims to reverse the harms caused by the War on Drugs, will match 2024 donations up to $500,000. Green Thumb will donate the proceeds from Round Up to three organizations throughout the year, beginning with Students for Sensible Drug Policy (SSDP) in the first trimester.

SSDP is a grassroots network of students and young people advocating for sensible drug policies in their communities, on their campuses, and at the state and national levels. With nearly 100 chapters across the United States, SSDP is the largest national youth-led network dedicated to ending the War on Drugs. Through the contributions from Green Thumb's Round Up program, SSDP will further advance its cannabis clemency and expungement efforts with a focus on policy change at the federal level.

