DTE Energy Reports 2023 Earnings And Accomplishments



Invested more than $3.8 billion in electric and gas infrastructure to improve reliability and generate more clean energy

Historic investments in utility infrastructure exceed strong cash generated by our businesses, as supported by regulatory construct

Reduced customers' bills by $300 million in fuel and transportation cost savings

Secured nearly $160 million in energy assistance for our most vulnerable customers

Championed job creation with Michigan businesses

Earned recognition for MIGreenPower as top utility green tariff program in the U.S.

Placed Michigan's largest wind park in operation Received approval of historic Integrated Resource Plan

DETROIT, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) today announced that it invested a record $3.8 billion into improving its electric and natural gas infrastructure in 2023. DTE Electric invested $3.1 billion on behalf of its customers to continue improving reliability and generate more cleaner energy, while DTE Gas invested nearly $750 million to upgrade main gas lines with more durable materials and make other infrastructure improvements.

The company also reported 2023 earnings of $1.4 billion, or $6.76 per diluted share, compared with $1.1 billion, or $5.52 per diluted share in 2022. Operating earnings for 2023 were $1.2 billion, or $5.73 per diluted share, compared with 2022 operating earnings of $1.2 billion, or $6.10 per diluted share. Operating earnings exclude non-recurring items, certain mark-to-market adjustments and discontinued operations. Reconciliations of reported earnings to operating earnings are included at the end of this news release.

“2023 was a landmark year for DTE,” said Jerry Norcia, DTE Energy chairman and CEO.“By making strategic investments in our infrastructure at levels significantly higher than our earnings, we accelerated our long-term plans for transforming our electric generation and distribution. At the same time, we also made great progress serving our customers with more reliable, affordable and cleaner energy. We will continue to increase our infrastructure investments in each of the next five years to keep getting better, faster.”

Norcia noted the following accomplishments:



Continuing to execute on plan to reduce frequency and duration of electric power interruptions: During 2023, DTE Electric focused on improving the reliability of over 400 of its most challenging circuits, including trimming more than 5,200 miles of trees, installing more than 200 automated reclosers to improve safety and restoration efficiency, and maintaining its extensive network of electric infrastructure, including replacing pole top equipment and over 3,500 utility poles. Comparing circuit performance where work was done in the first half of 2023, customers experienced 33% fewer outages from June through December, compared with the same period in 2022.

Improved safety and reliability of gas infrastructure: Replaced more than 200 miles of cast iron pipes with more durable materials to ensure continued delivery of safe and reliable energy to 1.3 million natural gas customers across Michigan. Also moved more than 22,000 natural gas meters to the outside of homes and businesses, protecting customers and first responders if service must be shut off quickly in a critical event.

Reduced customers' bills by $300 million in fuel and transportation cost savings: Reduced the Power Supply Cost Recovery (PSCR) mechanism, which represents the actual cost of the fuel and other sources the company uses to produce electricity, by approximately $300 million. This adjustment reduced residential customers' average electric bill by approximately $5 per month starting in December 2023.

Supported vulnerable customers: Partnered with human service agencies to connect vulnerable customers to nearly $160 million in energy assistance.

Championed job creation with Michigan businesses: Invested $2.7 billion with more than 2,000 Michigan businesses last year, creating and sustaining more than 12,000 jobs across the state. DTE has invested more than $21 billion with Michigan-based vendors since 2010, creating and sustaining 77,000 Michigan jobs.

Earned recognition for MIGreenPower as top utility green tariff program in the U.S.: DTE's MIGreenPower program, which enables DTE Electric customers to attribute some or all of their electricity use to renewable energy, was recognized as the top utility green tariff program in the U.S . MIGreenPower continues to meet high demand for clean energy solutions and enrolled many notable organizations in 2023 such as Toyota Motor North America , Dakkota Integrated Systems and the City of Southfield . The program also reached 97,000 residential customer enrollments and expects to exceed 100,000 in the first quarter of 2024.

Placed Michigan's largest wind park in operation : Meridian Wind , a 225-megawatt park located in Midland and Saginaw counties, generates enough clean energy to power more than 78,000 homes.

Received approval of historic Integrated Resource Plan: This plan accelerates DTE's decarbonization goals, further accelerating the full retirement of the Monroe Power Plant from 2035 to 2032. DTE Electric plans to achieve 85% CO2 emission reductions in 2032 with a goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Earned recognition for energy efficiency program excellence: Named ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for the second consecutive year by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Department of Energy, the highest level of recognition. DTE also was ranked a top five energy company in the nation for energy efficiency savings by the Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy. DTE customers saved $418 million on energy bills by participating in DTE's energy efficiency programs in 2022.

Earned numerous honors as a great place to work including:



Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award for 11th consecutive year, placing DTE in the top 6% of companies globally.



2023 C. Everett Koop National Health Award for programs to improve employee health and wellness.



Diversity Inc.'s top utility in diversity, equity and inclusion in 2023 and 2022. Time Magazine's 2023“Best Companies for Future Leaders.”



Outlook for 2024

DTE Energy confirms its 2024 operating EPS guidance of $6.54 - $6.83.

“I am proud of our team's effort to overcome the majority of the unprecedented headwinds faced in 2023 while remaining focused on providing reliable, affordable service for our customers. DTE is well-positioned for future growth and to continue to deliver for our customers, communities, employees and shareholders,” said David Ruud, DTE executive vice president and CFO.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers across Michigan. The DTE portfolio also includes energy businesses focused on custom energy solutions, renewable energy generation, and energy marketing and trading. DTE has continued to accelerate its carbon reduction goals to meet aggressive targets and is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy, emission reductions and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy , empoweringmichigan , twitter/dte_energy and facebook/dteenergy .

