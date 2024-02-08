Indonesia Passenger Car Market Is Slated To Increase At A CAGR Of 4.2% To Reach A Valuation Of $23.33 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Indonesia Passenger Car Market

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Indonesia Passenger Car Market was estimated at $15.62 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $23.33 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends.

Factors, such as significant increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) in Indonesia's automotive industry, high demand for multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) & special utility vehicles (SUVs), and introduction of the Low-Cost Green Car (LCGC) initiative are expected to drive the market growth. However, increase in prices of passenger cars and improvement of public transportation hinder the market growth. Further, increasing efforts toward the adoption and development of electric & hybrid and booming domestic auto industry are some of the factors that are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Prominent Market Players

Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Wuling Motor (SGMW Motors), Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Isuzu Motors Limited, BMW AG, DFSK Motors, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, Nissan Motor, Mazda

Based on body type, the SUV segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to dominate by 2030. The hatchback segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.2% throughout the forecast period.

The Indonesia passenger car market is analyzed across propulsion, body type, and weight. Based on propulsion, the internal combustion engine segment contributed to more than four-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is anticipated to lead the trail by the end of 2030. On the other hand, the electric & hybrid vehicles segment would register the fastest CAGR of 32.1% during the forecast period.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By propulsion, the electric & hybrid vehicles segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By body type, in terms of revenue, the SUV segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth during forecast period.

By weight, the less than 3000-pound segment is projected to lead the Indonesia passenger car market in terms of growth rate, owing to higher CAGR.

Based on weight, the 3001 to 5000 pound segment held nearly half of the total market share in 2020, and is projected to maintain the lion's share by 2030. The less than 3000 pound segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030.

