2024 Sees Surge In Uruguay’S Utility Vehicle Sales

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In January 2024, Uruguay's automotive market experienced a 4.2% increase in new vehicle sales, totaling 4,166 units.



This rise was primarily fueled by a significant interest in utility vehicles.



The Association of Automotive Commerce of Uruguay (ACAU) reported nearly double the sales of commercial utility vehicles from the previous year, reaching 1,627 units.



In contrast, passenger car sales saw a 30% decline, truck sales decreased by 25%, and SUV sales remained steady.



The overall growth in 2023 vehicle sales, which saw a notable 9.9% increase, was attributed to several key factors.







A stable exchange rate, improved real wages, and a vibrant job market made new vehicles more accessible to Uruguayans.



The electric vehicle (EV ) sector particularly benefited, with sales surging by over 80% despite a drop in average prices.



Montevideo emerged as the primary market for EVs, showcasing a concentrated effort to enhance electric mobility in the capital.



October 2023 marked record vehicle sales in a decade, driven by a 29% surge in SUV popularity.



However, the automobile category continued to decline, indicating a shift in consumer preferences.



These trends signify a pivotal change in Uruguay s automotive landscape, emphasizing utility and electric vehicles' growing appeal.



In short, favorable economic conditions drive a shift to sustainable mobility, meeting the evolving preferences of Uruguayan consumers.

MENAFN08022024007421016031ID1107827554