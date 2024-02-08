X App Soars In Downloads After Putin Interview News

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Wednesday, February 7, 2024, the X app, previously Twitter, reached the top of the App Store download list.



This jump in popularity followed the news of Tucker Carlson, a former Fox News host, announcing an interview with Vladimir Putin, the Russian President.



The announcement came on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.



By Wednesday night, the interview teaser posted by Carlson on X had attracted 93.6 million views.



Carlson, with 11.7 million followers, regularly shares journalistic content and interviews.







He urged American viewers to watch the interview, pointing out their lack of insight into Putin's motives for the Ukraine invasion and his goals.



Carlson claims Biden administration attempted illegal surveillance to prevent interviews three years ago and allegedly tried again in January.



Carlson highlighted that he self-financed his trip and struck a deal with Elon Musk , X's owner, to avoid any blocks on the interview's broadcast.



Musk celebrated the app's success, noting X as the top-downloaded app across all categories.



The interview's airing date remains unconfirmed, but expected on February 8, 2024, according to TASS, a Russian news outlet.



This event marks Putin's first interview with Western media since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began.



Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated Putin chose Carlson for his differing perspective from typical Western media.



Peskov described Carlson as neither pro-Russia nor pro-Ukraine but strongly pro-USA, offering a unique perspective compared to mainstream Anglo-Saxon media.



This interview is significant as it introduces a distinct narrative to Western audiences directly from a key figure in ongoing global tensions.

MENAFN08022024007421016031ID1107827552