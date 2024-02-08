São Paulo’S Squad Proves Its Strength In Recent Victory

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) São Paulo Futebol Clube recently highlighted its roster's depth and talent with a dominant win over Água Santa, signaling strong potential for the 2024 season.



Fresh off their Supercopa victory, São Paulo, under Coach Thiago Carpini, confidently fielded mainly reserve players.



This strategic move followed a rest period for the starters after Sunday's classic match. Despite the rotation, São Paulo secured a 3-0 win.



In the Paulista Championship game, the team not only retained its lead in Group D but also demonstrated its squad strength, even with numerous lineup changes.



Notably, Damián Bobadilla, a new Paraguaya midfielder from Cerro Porteño, scored his first goal for São Paulo with an outstanding long-range shot.



Young talents like forward Juan and 19-year-old right-back Moreira also made significant impacts.







Bobadilla quickly adapted, showing midfield dominance and synergy with the team and Morumbi Stadium.



Moreira, filling in for the seasoned Rafinha, showed remarkable maturity with a solid defense and an assist for Juan's goal.



Juan took this chance to prove his worth, especially as an alternative for the experienced Calleri.



Coach Thiago Carpini praised the performance, underscoring his squad's depth as São Paulo gears up for a challenging season.



The team is set to compete in the Paulista Championship, Copa do Brasil, Libertadores, and the Brazilian Championship.



This victory not only cements São Paulo's status as a title contender in 2024 but also showcases the depth and versatility of its players.



The team's ability to perform well, regardless of lineup changes, sends a strong message about their readiness for upcoming competitions.

