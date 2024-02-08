Brazil Faces Venezuela: Match Insights And Team Line-Ups

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Thursday marks an important match in the Pre-Olympic Tournament, with Brazil and Venezuela clashing at 8 p.m. at Caracas' Estadio Nacional Brígido Iriarte.



This game represents the teams' second meeting in the tournament, following Venezuela's 3-1 win on February 1, where Brazil fielded a reserve team.



Despite the absence of key players such as Michel, Kaiki Bruno, and Marlon Gomes due to injuries, Brazil' team remains hopeful about progressing towards the Paris Olympics.



Midfielder Alexsander, in particular, has voiced optimism for the rematch.



Venezuela, on the other hand, faces its own setback with the suspension of midfielder Bryant Ortega after a red card against Argentina.







Brazil's Anticipated Starting Eleven:







Goalie: Mycael



Defense: Khellven, Fasson, Arthur Chaves, and Rikelme



Midfield: Alexsander, Andrey Santos, Gabriel Pirani, Maurício

Forward: John Kennedy, Endrick







Goalkeeper: Samuel Rodríguez



Defense: Carlos Ferro, Ranné Rivas, Rafael Uzcátegui, and Emerson Ruiz



Midfield: Vivas, Faya, Matías Lacava

Attack: Segovia, Jovanny Bolívar, David Martínez







The match is available for streaming on GloboPlay, offering fans a chance to watch the action unfold live.

This encounter is pivotal for both teams, showcasing Brazil's resilience and Venezuela's ambition and setting the stage for an intense battle in the pre-Olympic tournament.



Catch the Brazil vs. Venezuela match live on Thursday at 8 p.m. on Sportv and Globoplay.