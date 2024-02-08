               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Brazil Faces Venezuela: Match Insights And Team Line-Ups


2/8/2024 7:00:39 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Thursday marks an important match in the Pre-Olympic Tournament, with Brazil and Venezuela clashing at 8 p.m. at Caracas' Estadio Nacional Brígido Iriarte.

This game represents the teams' second meeting in the tournament, following Venezuela's 3-1 win on February 1, where Brazil fielded a reserve team.

Despite the absence of key players such as Michel, Kaiki Bruno, and Marlon Gomes due to injuries, Brazil' team remains hopeful about progressing towards the Paris Olympics.

Midfielder Alexsander, in particular, has voiced optimism for the rematch.

Venezuela, on the other hand, faces its own setback with the suspension of midfielder Bryant Ortega after a red card against Argentina.



Brazil's Anticipated Starting Eleven:


  • Goalie: Mycael
  • Defense: Khellven, Fasson, Arthur Chaves, and Rikelme
  • Midfield: Alexsander, Andrey Santos, Gabriel Pirani, Maurício
  • Forward: John Kennedy, Endrick

Venezuela's Expected Line-Up:

  • Goalkeeper: Samuel Rodríguez
  • Defense: Carlos Ferro, Ranné Rivas, Rafael Uzcátegui, and Emerson Ruiz
  • Midfield: Vivas, Faya, Matías Lacava
  • Attack: Segovia, Jovanny Bolívar, David Martínez

Live Viewing Options:

Catch the Brazil vs. Venezuela match live on Thursday at 8 p.m. on Sportv and Globoplay.

Online Streaming:

  • The match is available for streaming on GloboPlay, offering fans a chance to watch the action unfold live.
  • This encounter is pivotal for both teams, showcasing Brazil's resilience and Venezuela's ambition and setting the stage for an intense battle in the pre-Olympic tournament.

