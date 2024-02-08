Guyana And Netherlands Fortify Defense Partnership

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Guyana and the Netherlands are reinforcing their defense partnership, a move that underscores the growing ties between the two countries.



Brigadier Omar Khan of the Guyana Defense Force met with Commander Geordie Klein, the Dutch Defense Attaché for Suriname and Guyana.



Their discussions aimed at deepening defense cooperation and exploring new training opportunities, especially in maritime operations.



A key focus of their talks was on specialized training to enhance maritime capabilities, including a planned visit to a Dutch naval facility in Curacao.



This initiative is part of broader efforts to bolster the defense relationship through practical collaborations.







Commander Klein reaffirmed the Netherlands' commitment to supporting Guyana, stressing the importance of close relations despite geographical distances.



He highlighted the Netherlands' view of being a neighbor to Guyan , ready to assist in facing common challenges.



This engagement builds on the longstanding diplomatic relations between Guyana and the Netherlands, established in 1970.



The partnership has evolved to address global issues such as climate change.









The Netherlands commits support for Guyana's disaster readiness, including drainage system design for Georgetown and oil sector involvement.









