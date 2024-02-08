Brazil Expands Its Welcoming Map: New Destinations To Discover

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2024, cities in Brazil's southeast will top the list of the nation's most welcoming places.



This trend signals a change in tourist preferences and underlines the evolving dynamics of Brazil's tourism.



Nelson Benavides, a regional manager at Booking, highlighted that newcomers like







São Bento do Sapucaís,



Carrancas,



Gonçalves,



Flecheiras,



Maraú,



Cunha and

Nova Petrópolis







Santa Catarina,



Rio Grande do Sul,



Espírito Santos,



Alagoas and

Rio Grande do Norte,



have gained recognition, reflecting both infrastructural development and positive tourist feedback.However, this shift points to Brazil's travel scene becoming more dynamic, with new areas gaining appreciation for their hospitality.The diversity in the most welcoming states, includingshows tourists are exploring beyond traditional hotspots.The 2024 Traveler Review Awards recognized a record 1.48 million travel partners globally, with over 58,000 in Brazil.Apartments led as the most awarded accommodations, followed by holiday homes and hotels, indicating a wide range of preferences among travelers.The emergence of these new destinations highlights a growing trend where tourists seek unique experiences in lesser-known locations.It stresses the need for high-standard tourism infrastructure and services.Brazil's Welcoming SpotsThe inclusion of these places as Brazil's most welcoming spots attests to local efforts to provide excellent service and memorable experiences.It also shows how platforms like Booking help uncover and access new areas, aiding Brazil's tourism diversification and growth.As Brazil continues to draw tourists with its rich culture and beautiful landscapes, adding new destinations to the welcoming list enhances travel experiences.In addition, it promotes exploration beyond popular paths, fostering a more inclusive and sustainable tourism model that benefits travelers and local economies alike.This progress not only boosts Brazil's status as a top travel destination but also deepens the connection between visitors and the country's varied regions.In short, it heralds a bright future for Brazil's tourism, where inclusivity, sustainability, and outstanding hospitality are key to its expansion strategy.